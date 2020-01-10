Australia skipper Aaron Finch hopes to bring smile on faces of those affected by bushfires, says cricket insignificant compared to tragedy
Cricket is "insignificant" compared to the bushfires raging in Australia at the moment, captain Aaron Finch said on Friday, seeking to bring smiles back on the faces of those affected by the tragedy.
Mumbai: Cricket is "insignificant" compared to the bushfires raging in Australia at the moment, captain Aaron Finch said on Friday, seeking to bring smiles back on the faces of those affected by the tragedy.
File image of Aaron Finch AP
"Obviously, it's very unfortunate what's happening in Australia. With everyone affected by bushfires around Australia, at the end of the day, cricket is insignificant to what's happening there in terms of (like I said), the loss of lives," Finch said.
"A lot of wildlife has unfortunately perished. All we can do is, as players, try and bring some good performances and bring some excitement and smiles on the faces of the people, who are doing it very tough at the moment," he added during a media interaction.
The bushfires have shocked the world and prompted an outpouring of support from celebrities, athletes and leaders around the world.
Spin legend Shane Warne's baggy green cap sold at auction for nearly USD 700,000 on Friday, with all funds going to help victims of bushfires raging in Australia.
Cricket Australia last week also announced a fundraising drive for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund during one-day matches between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney in March.
Updated Date:
Jan 10, 2020 16:48:20 IST
