First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SA | 3rd ODI Feb 09, 2020
SA vs ENG
England beat South Africa by 2 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 4 Feb 09, 2020
NEP vs OMA
Oman beat Nepal by 8 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 Feb 12, 2020
NEP vs USA
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
UGA in QAT Feb 12, 2020
QAT vs UGA
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia skipper Aaron Finch feels his team peaked early in World Cup 2019, admits he has not moved on from semi-final defeat

Australia lost the semi-final to the hosts and later champions England by the eight wickets. Finch said that the side have to peak at the right time which they will be working on.

Asian News International, Feb 11, 2020 15:18:53 IST

Melbourne: After facing a semi-final exit in the ICC World Cup 2019, Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch said that the side peaked early in the tournament.

"Potentially we peaked a little bit early in the 50-over World Cup. It was such a long build-up, with a lot of warm-up games and the training camp beforehand so maybe we were just on the down, and just flagging towards the end of the tournament," cricket.com.au quoted Finch as saying.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch feels his team peaked early in World Cup 2019, admits he has not moved on from semi-final defeat

Aaron Finch said that Australia have to peak at the right time. AP

2015 champions Australia finished at the second spot, just behind India, after the conclusion of the round-robin stage.

"We played really good cricket at the start and not our best towards the end," the opening batsman added.

Australia lost the semi-final to the hosts and later champions England by the eight wickets. Finch said that the side have to peak at the right time which they will be working on.

"So I think that's something in a World Cup, you have to peak at the right time regardless of whether that's 100 per cent or 90 per cent, you have to be tracking in the right direction at the end of the tournament. That's something that we'll work on no doubt," Finch said.

"It hurts every day. I know you move on after a while - but I haven't yet," he added.

Australia will depart for South Africa on Thursday for a three-match T20 series and three-game ODI campaign, with the tour starting in Johannesburg on February 21.

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020 15:18:53 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch, Australia, Australia Cricket Team, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Sports, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 4720 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all