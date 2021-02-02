Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Australia pull out of South Africa Test series over coronavirus concerns

  • Agence France-Presse
  • February 2nd, 2021
  • 15:27:54 IST

Australia pulled out of their Test series in South Africa Tuesday due to the "unacceptable" risk for players, with coronavirus rampant in the country.

"It has become clear that travelling from Australia to South Africa at this current time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players, support staff and the community," said Cricket Australia interim chief Nick Hockley.

Australia were due to play three Tests in South Africa. The tour was originally scheduled for February and March, but the dates had yet to be locked in due to concerns over Covid-19.

Updated Date: February 02, 2021 15:27:54 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India records 15,223 new COVID-19 infections, 151 deaths in 24 hrs; active cases at 1.92 lakh
Health

India records 15,223 new COVID-19 infections, 151 deaths in 24 hrs; active cases at 1.92 lakh

The number of people who have recuperated from the novel coronavirus surged to 1,02,65,706 on Thursday pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.75%

PCB inclined towards allowing spectators at 30 percent capacity for PSL 2021
First Cricket News

PCB inclined towards allowing spectators at 30 percent capacity for PSL 2021

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League is scheduled to begin from 20 February in Karachi.

NBA: Miami Heat to use COVID-19-sniffing dogs to screen fans at games
Sports

NBA: Miami Heat to use COVID-19-sniffing dogs to screen fans at games

The first Heat game with ticket holders is set for Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Monday is the first day that season ticket holders will be able to start securing their seats.