Australia pull out of South Africa Test series over coronavirus concerns

Australia pulled out of their Test series in South Africa Tuesday due to the "unacceptable" risk for players, with coronavirus rampant in the country.
"It has become clear that travelling from Australia to South Africa at this current time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players, support staff and the community," said Cricket Australia interim chief Nick Hockley.
Today we informed Cricket South Africa that we believe we have no choice but to postpone the forthcoming Qantas Tour of South Africa due to the coronavirus pandemic. Full statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/mYjqNpkYjp
— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 2, 2021
Australia were due to play three Tests in South Africa. The tour was originally scheduled for February and March, but the dates had yet to be locked in due to concerns over Covid-19.
