Australia pacer Peter Siddle signs fresh two-year deal with Essex after fruitful run at County Championship
Australia bowler Peter Siddle signed a two-year deal at Essex on Friday following his successful spells at English county this season.
London: Australia bowler Peter Siddle signed a two-year deal at Essex on Friday following his successful spells at English county this season.
Siddle is returning to Australia following the conclusion of his latest stint at Essex.
File image of Australian pacer Peter Siddle. Reuters
But the 33-year-old seamer has taken 37 wickets in seven County Championship First Division matches this year, convincing Essex chiefs to bring him back next season.
"See you all next summer guys can't wait," Siddle tweeted.
Siddle, whose international career includes 62 Tests, 17 one-day internationals and two Twenty20s, agreed to extended his link with Essex in the same week as the county announced a fresh three-year deal for Alastair Cook.
Former England captain Cook will retire from international duty at the end of current Test against India.
"I have loved my time at the club so far with the players and staff giving me a great welcome, and I really feel part of the team at Essex," Siddle said.
"As an overseas player, I am always committed to taking the whole experience in and not just picking up my money and being on my way at the end of a contract.
"I'm also really excited to play alongside Cooky, we've had some really great battles in the past and it's going to be fun to play on the same side as him rather than against him."
Updated Date:
Sep 07, 2018
