First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia pacer Pat Cummins says IPL would be a great fit if T20 World Cup is delayed

Australia's premier pacer Pat Cummins on Wednesday said that the Indian Premier League would be a "great fit" for the October window if the T20 World Cup is postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Press Trust of India, May 27, 2020 15:53:50 IST

Australia's premier pacer Pat Cummins on Wednesday said that the Indian Premier League would be a "great fit" for the October window if the T20 World Cup is postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is speculation that the 13th IPL, which was suspended indefinitely due to the global health crisis, might be conducted in October-November if the T20 World Cup in Australia is postponed.

Australia pacer Pat Cummins says IPL would be a great fit if T20 World Cup is delayed

File image of Pat Cummins. AP

"If that opens up a window I think the IPL would be a great fit," Cummins, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 15.5 crores, told reporters.

"You have millions and millions of people watching that tournament around the world... potentially even more after a long break off cricket. There's a lot of reasons why I would want it to go ahead but the main one is it's a great tournament."

A decision on the T20 World Cup will be taken when the International Cricket Council's all-powerful board holds a tele-conference on Thursday.

Former Australian skippers Allan Border and Ian Chappell were not too happy with the prospect of IPL happening in place of the T20 World Cup.

Border said IPL is just a money grab and shouldn't take precedence over the T20 World cup, while Chappell believes that the well-paid Australian players have an obligation to give priority to the domestic competitions and should snub the IPL.

Confined to the four walls for over two months, Cummins said he is eagerly looking forward to returning to play.

"I'm just about ready to get back into it and ready for that next tour," he said.

Updated Date: May 27, 2020 15:53:50 IST

Tags : Australia, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Indian Premier League, IPL, Pat Cummins, t20 World Cup 2020


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all