Australia pacer Pat Cummins says bagging No 1 spot in ICC Test rankings is 'a nice little nod to have'
Australia pacer Pat Cummins said that the number one spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings "does not change" what he tries to do on the field.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs HYD Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KER Vs UP Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK Vs SAU Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 NAG Vs ODS Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MIZ Vs MEG Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs MP Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND Vs SER Services beat Andhra by 5 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GOA Vs KAR Karnataka beat Goa by 35 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs MUM Mumbai beat Assam by 83 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Gujarat by 9 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs SIK Delhi beat Sikkim by 9 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 17th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 21st, 2019, 05:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR vs MEG - Nov 18th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK vs GUJ - Nov 18th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH vs PUN - Nov 18th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Govt Formation Latest News and Updates: Shiv Sena won't attend NDA Parliament meet today; Pawar postpones meet with Sonia, to hold NCP meet in Pune
-
Gotabaya Rajapaksa storms to victory in Sri Lanka's presidential polls: Controversial 'war hero' played central role in ending LTTE conflict
-
What the Ayodhya judgment makes evident: New India is a place of 'no Muslim things'
-
'Bal Thackeray taught us self-respect': Amid Maharashtra power tussle, Devendra Fadnavis hails Shiv Sena founder on death anniversary
-
Formula E 2019-20: From car manufacturers to influx of world champion drivers, what's new this season
-
From Shiva to upcoming film on George Reddy, tracing origin of films on student politics in Telugu cinema
-
Nirmala Sitharaman holds meeting for simplification of GST returns filing; similar meetings to be held across country from 7 December
-
‘Manipur a dumping ground for foreigners’: State Congress MLAs meet Sonia Gandhi to submit ground report on NRC, Citizenship Amendment Bill
-
Viewing Article 370 abrogation through the lens of Ambedkar — and Ambedkarites
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Melbourne: Australia pacer Pat Cummins said that the number one spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings "does not change" what he tries to do on the field.
File image of Pat Cummins. AFP
"The last six or seven years, Dale Steyn's been No 1, and for me, he's been the guy I've put up on a pedestal and thought, 'How good is he?' To think I'm No 1 now is really weird. It doesn't change what I'm trying to do on the field or who I am, but it's a nice little nod to have," Cricket.com.au quoted Cummins as saying.
Cummins retained his top spot in the latest ICC rankings which were released on Sunday. The 26-year-old said he was satisfied with his accuracy.
"I've been really happy with my accuracy. I feel like the more I've bowled, the more accurate I've become," he said.
"When I almost don't have to think, 'is this ball going to land where I want it to?' it gives me time to consider other options - just knowing that your stock ball is in a good place," Cummins added.
Australia will play a two-match Test series against Pakistan, starting from 21 November.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 17, 2019 16:41:05 IST
Also See
Australia vs Pakistan: Mitchell Starc will need to do something special to play first Test, says Ricky Ponting
Australia vs Pakistan: Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq expecting 'good results' from his 'ambitious team' in Test series
Australia vs Pakistan: Batsman Will Pucovski out of Test contention with mental health issues