Melbourne: Australia pacer Pat Cummins said that the number one spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings "does not change" what he tries to do on the field.

"The last six or seven years, Dale Steyn's been No 1, and for me, he's been the guy I've put up on a pedestal and thought, 'How good is he?' To think I'm No 1 now is really weird. It doesn't change what I'm trying to do on the field or who I am, but it's a nice little nod to have," Cricket.com.au quoted Cummins as saying.

Cummins retained his top spot in the latest ICC rankings which were released on Sunday. The 26-year-old said he was satisfied with his accuracy.

"I've been really happy with my accuracy. I feel like the more I've bowled, the more accurate I've become," he said.

"When I almost don't have to think, 'is this ball going to land where I want it to?' it gives me time to consider other options - just knowing that your stock ball is in a good place," Cummins added.

Australia will play a two-match Test series against Pakistan, starting from 21 November.

