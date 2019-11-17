First Cricket
Australia pacer Pat Cummins says bagging No 1 spot in ICC Test rankings is 'a nice little nod to have'

Australia pacer Pat Cummins said that the number one spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings "does not change" what he tries to do on the field.

Asian News International, Nov 17, 2019 16:41:05 IST

Melbourne: Australia pacer Pat Cummins said that the number one spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings "does not change" what he tries to do on the field.

Australia pacer Pat Cummins says bagging No 1 spot in ICC Test rankings is a nice little nod to have

File image of Pat Cummins. AFP

"The last six or seven years, Dale Steyn's been No 1, and for me, he's been the guy I've put up on a pedestal and thought, 'How good is he?' To think I'm No 1 now is really weird. It doesn't change what I'm trying to do on the field or who I am, but it's a nice little nod to have," Cricket.com.au quoted Cummins as saying.

Cummins retained his top spot in the latest ICC rankings which were released on Sunday. The 26-year-old said he was satisfied with his accuracy.

"I've been really happy with my accuracy. I feel like the more I've bowled, the more accurate I've become," he said.

"When I almost don't have to think, 'is this ball going to land where I want it to?' it gives me time to consider other options - just knowing that your stock ball is in a good place," Cummins added.

Australia will play a two-match Test series against Pakistan, starting from 21 November.

Nov 17, 2019

