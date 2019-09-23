Australia opener Cameron Bancroft secures return to English county side Durham for 2020 season
Durham recruited Bancroft, 26, after he had served a nine-month ban imposed for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa that rocked Australian cricket in 2018.
London: Australia opener Cameron Bancroft is to return to Durham for the 2020 season after impressing during his first spell with the English county side.
The wicketkeeper-batsman, who played in the first two Ashes Tests in August, captained the county in both the County Championship and the One-Day Cup before being called up by Australia.
File image of Cameron Bancroft. Reuters
Durham's director of cricket Marcus North said: "We are delighted to welcome Cameron back to Emirates Riverside for our 2020 season.
"He has had a huge impact on the field with his leadership and undoubted quality through his performances.
"Cameron has also had an impact off the field as an ambassador for the club with a number of community projects."
Durham recruited Bancroft, 26, after he had served a nine-month ban imposed for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa that rocked Australian cricket in 2018.
He scored 726 runs at an average of more than 45 in the County Championship and added 377 more at 94.25 in the one-day competition.
He will be available for the full 2020 campaign in all three formats of the game.
Updated Date:
Sep 23, 2019 16:26:59 IST
