First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in AUS | 2nd T20I Nov 05, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
ENG in NZ | 3rd T20I Nov 05, 2019
NZ vs ENG
New Zealand beat England by 14 runs
BAN in IND Nov 07, 2019
IND vs BAN
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
ENG in NZ Nov 08, 2019
NZ vs ENG
McLean Park, Napier
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon to join Hampshire for next season's County Championship

Lyon is the latest Australian to sign with an English county for the 2020 season, with Travis Head joining Sussex, Cameron Bancroft at Durham and Peter Siddle returning to Essex

Agence France-Presse, Nov 06, 2019 11:26:39 IST

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon said he was relishing "a fabulous opportunity" after agreeing to a deal to become Hampshire's overseas player in next season's County Championship.

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon to join Hampshire for next seasons County Championship

File image of Nathan Lyon. Reuters

The 31-year-old, a key member of Australia's Test team during the recent Ashes series, played a handful of games for Worcestershire in 2017, but this will be his first foray into the 10-team Division One.

"It is a fabulous opportunity to be involved with a leading county who have had a long and successful relationship with Australian cricketers," said Lyon, who has taken 363 Test wickets to date.

"I love playing cricket in England and no doubt will enjoy the 2020 summer with the Hampshire players, coaches, members and supporters."

"We will all be focused on winning the County Championship in 2020 — I can't wait."

Lyon is the latest Australian to sign with an English county for the 2020 season, with Travis Head joining Sussex, Cameron Bancroft at Durham and Peter Siddle returning to Essex.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 11:26:39 IST

Tags : Ashes, Australia, Cameron Bancroft, County Championship, Durham, Essex, Hampshire, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, SportsTracker, Sussex, Travis Head, Worcestershire

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4555 268
3 Australia 6340 264
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 8620 261
6 New Zealand 5000 250
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all