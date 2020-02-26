Australia name unchanged squad for next month's ODI home series against New Zealand
Paceman Jhye Richardson, coming back from a serious shoulder injury, missed out on the 14-man squad but will remain with the Australia camp for the upcoming ODIs against South Africa.
Melbourne: Australia named an unchanged squad on Wednesday for next month’s one-day international home series against New Zealand.
File image of Australia skipper Aaron Finch. AP
Paceman Jhye Richardson, coming back from a serious shoulder injury, missed out on the 14-man squad but will remain with the Australia camp for the upcoming ODIs against South Africa.
“We are very fortunate to have such a deep pool of fast bowlers,” selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.
“Jhye has earnt his place after the hard work he has done to get back into his best form after serious injury.
“Keeping him in South Africa with the one-day squad gives us another exceptional fast bowler who is ready to go.”
Australia play South Africa in the third and final T20I at Cape Town later on Wednesday before the first of three ODIs against the Proteas from 29 February.
Aaron Finch’s team then head home for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting in Sydney on 13 March.
Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, D’Arcy Short, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
Feb 26, 2020
Feb 26, 2020 10:34:21 IST
