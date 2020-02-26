First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC WR T20 | Match 12 Feb 25, 2020
IRI vs KWT
Kuwait beat Iran by 8 wickets
ACC WR T20 | Match 11 Feb 25, 2020
BRN vs QAT
Bahrain beat Qatar by 6 wickets
ACC WR T20 Feb 26, 2020
QAT vs UAE
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Oman
WI in SL Feb 26, 2020
SL vs WI
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia name unchanged squad for next month's ODI home series against New Zealand

Paceman Jhye Richardson, coming back from a serious shoulder injury, missed out on the 14-man squad but will remain with the Australia camp for the upcoming ODIs against South Africa.

Reuters, Feb 26, 2020 10:34:21 IST

Melbourne: Australia named an unchanged squad on Wednesday for next month’s one-day international home series against New Zealand.

Australia name unchanged squad for next months ODI home series against New Zealand

File image of Australia skipper Aaron Finch. AP

Paceman Jhye Richardson, coming back from a serious shoulder injury, missed out on the 14-man squad but will remain with the Australia camp for the upcoming ODIs against South Africa.

“We are very fortunate to have such a deep pool of fast bowlers,” selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.

“Jhye has earnt his place after the hard work he has done to get back into his best form after serious injury.

“Keeping him in South Africa with the one-day squad gives us another exceptional fast bowler who is ready to go.”

Australia play South Africa in the third and final T20I at Cape Town later on Wednesday before the first of three ODIs against the Proteas from 29 February.

Aaron Finch’s team then head home for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting in Sydney on 13 March.

Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, D’Arcy Short, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2020 10:34:21 IST

Tags : Australia Squad, Australia Vs New Zealand 2020, Australia Vs New Zealand ODI Series, Jhye Richardson, South Africa Vs Australia 2020, South Africa Vs Australia 3rd t20i, SportsTracker, Trevor Hohns

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all