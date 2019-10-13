Australia head coach Justin Langer says selectors will take a call on Steve Smith's captaincy when his leadership ban expires
Smith skippered the team until he was suspended for 12 months over a brazen attempt to alter the ball with sandpaper under his watch in Cape Town last year.
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs AP Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UTT Vs SIK Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAN Vs MIZ Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs HP Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs ODS Baroda beat Odisha by 9 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KER Vs GOA Kerala beat Goa by 104 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SAU Vs KAR Karnataka beat Saurashtra by 8 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs HAR Maharashtra beat Haryana by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs UP Punjab beat Uttar Pradesh by 63 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 110 runs
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NEP Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 NED Vs HK Netherlands beat Hong Kong by 37 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO vs SIN - Oct 18th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUD vs MAN - Oct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY vs BEN - Oct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER vs BIH - Oct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Chennai summit: Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping avoid Kashmir, discuss trade deficit and hit right notes but it's tricky to trust Beijing
-
India declared open defecation free, but in Mumbai's Mahim, slum residents face a different reality
-
World Bank cuts India growth projection to 6%; says softening private consumption, weak investment policy challenges for govt
-
Maharashtra polls: Beed's farmers in search of crop loans, loan waivers beset by issues ranging from corruption to red tape
-
Formula 1 2019: Valtteri Bottas cruises to victory in Japanese Grand Prix as Mercedes secure Constructors' Championship
-
In Deepa Dhanraj's 1984 film on Hyderabad riots, a record of early signs of communalism in Indian politics
-
Thalapathy 64, Petta, Super Deluxe: How Vijay Sethupathi escaped the 'image trap' to become a versatile actor
-
Rural Nepal's women, burdened by menstrual taboos, find solace in the forest
-
Turkey steps up assault against Kurdish militants in northern Syria defying threats of US sanctions, international protests
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Sydney: Steve Smith's ban on leading Australia ends in March but the star batsman may not want the Test captaincy back, coach Justin Langer says.
Smith skippered the team until he was suspended for 12 months over a brazen attempt to alter the ball with sandpaper under his watch in Cape Town last year.
File image of Steve Smith. AP
Part of his punishment included a further year-long exile from any leadership role.
Calls have grown for Smith to take over from Tim Paine when the ban is lifted since his incredible batting performances helped Australia retain the Ashes against England.
But Langer said it was not a simple decision, with Smith admitting his exploits -- 774 runs in just seven innings -- left him mentally and physically shattered.
"I've built a good relationship with Steve over the last 18 months, and it (the captaincy) is going to come down to honest conversations," the coach told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Saturday.
"You can see how exhausted he was from the effort he put into his batting (during the Ashes), and whether he wants the burden of captaincy as well is something we'll have to work out over time.
"I'll be one of the selectors, and I think we'll just work out what's best."
Paine, who will be 35 in December, will almost certainly retain the role for the home summer Test series against Pakistan and New Zealand, despite occasional criticism of his batting and captaincy during the Ashes.
Langer said he was "doing a brilliant job at the moment".
"He's been outstanding in his time as captain. However long he wants to keep playing for is another thing," he added.
Unlike Smith, former vice-captain David Warner endured a miserable return from the "sandpapergate" scandal, struggling to make double figures against England.
But Langer said he still had confidence in the explosive opener, who returned to form with a century for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield last week.
"He had a poor series against England, no doubt. That's just a fact, and he knows that," Langer said.
"But he also hasn't lost his talent, because he was the highest run scorer in the World Cup two weeks before the Ashes started, and he was the highest run scorer in the IPL (Indian Premier League) before that. So he can bat.
"The other thing about David Warner, my experience tells me that you never write off champion players. And he's a champion player."
Updated Date:
Oct 13, 2019 11:47:17 IST
Also See
Tasmania's Tim Paine registers first century in 13 years during Sheffield Shield game against Western Australia
Steve Smith, David Warner return to Australia T20I squads for home series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan
Australia fast bowler Jason Behrendorff to undergo spinal surgery in New Zealand; to miss upcoming home season