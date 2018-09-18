Australia former skipper Ricky Ponting's advise for Virat Kohli: Captaincy is about 60 percent off field preparations
Regarded as one of the most successful Australian captain, Ricky Ponting said captaincy is about 60 percent off the field preparation and 40 percent on the pitch.
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs HK Live Now
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 40 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW Sri Lanka Women beat India Women by 3 wickets
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 91 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs HK Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 8 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN Vs SL Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 137 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs B2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B1 - Sep 25th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A2 vs B2 - Sep 26th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs Hong Kong, LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: Hong Kong need 286 runs to win
-
Captain Marvel trailer: Brie Larson leads as heroic Carol Danvers in intergalactic sci-fi spectacle
-
Narendra Modi in Varanasi: Close on the heels of LS polls, PM announces projects worth Rs 550 cr in his constituency
-
Champions League: Tactical profiles of 'favourites' spell end of possession football as another dramatic campaign beckons
-
Videocon loan controversy: ICICI Bank refutes SEBI chief claims that it seeks settlement through consent on Chanda Kochhar issue
-
India vs Hong Kong, Live score, Asia Cup: भारत ने हॉन्ग कॉन्ग को दिया 286 रन का टारगेट
-
काशी में पीएम का भाषण यूपी बीजेपी के सांसदों के लिए खतरे की घंटी क्यों है?
-
सत्ता में कौन आता है और कौन नहीं, संघ इसकी परवाह नहीं करता: भागवत
-
IIT कानपुर: दलित सहयोगी को अपमानित करने वाले प्रोफेसरों पर कार्रवाई में हिचिकिचाहट कैसी?
-
शिवभक्ति में डूबने के बाद अब बिहार में 'सवर्ण' बनी कांग्रेस? नाराजगी भुनाने की कोशिश!
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Melbourne: Regarded as one of the most successful Australian captain, Ricky Ponting said captaincy is about 60 percent off the field preparation and 40 percent on the pitch.
File image of Ricky Ponting. Reuters
Ponting made the comment in reference to India captain Virat Kohli's leadership skills in the context of India's recently-concluded Test tour of England, which the visitors lost 1-4.
"I didn't watch every single ball of the Test series. For me what happens off the field is more important," the former Australia captain told PTI during an interaction at MCG.
"On the field part like bowling changes or field placement is highly overrated. It is only about 30 or 40 percent and the rest of the preparations takes place behind close doors before a match," he added.
In the aftermath of the England series, the focus now has shifted to India's upcoming tour of Australia and Ponting said the visitor's success would largely depend on how well they adapt to the conditions Down Under.
"It's about adapting to the conditions here. Most of the visiting teams find it difficult to win here and that's the way Test cricket has been for long time in Australia. South Africa experienced the same. Similarly we find it difficult to win in India and South Africa," Ponting said.
"We know in last 50 years India have struggled to win Test series away from home. For any team travelling to UK playing against a team as good as England, it is going to be difficult."
India will tour Australia from November 2018 to Janaury 2019 to play four Tests, three ODIs and three T20 matches.
"For the upcoming series as far as India is concerned a lot will depend upon the wickets. If the ball seams a lot they will find it difficult in Australia. But if the wickets are flat like we saw some last year then it can bring India right into the contest," Ponting said.
"We have seen how Indian batsmen have struggled against quality swing bowling in England. Similarly we have struggled against spin in subcontinent," he said on the sidelines of a programme to announce Indian tyre manufacturing giant BKT's association with Big Bash League.
Meanwhile, Ponting refused to compare Kohli with legendary Sachin Tendulkar and said the India captain still has a long way to go in his career.
"Comparisons are hard to make at this stage of his (Kohli's) career. You are being compared with someone who has played 200 Test matches. What you remember about Sachin is when he was finishing off. You don't remember when he was in mid 20s," he said.
"Everyone is saying exceptional things about Virat (Kohli) now but let's see if he can dominate international cricket for about 10, 12 or 15 years which would be a sign of a real champion player.
"Sachin did that in all three formats. If someone can play 200 Tests its incredible. I myself have played 168 Tests but 200 is something else," Ponting added.
Talking about his own experiences of playing in India and later as coach of Mumbai Indians, Ponting said: "I have been to India more than 50 times but initial tours were not very successful.
"When I got to know about their culture, environment and playing conditions, I became a better cricketer."
"I tell this to younger cricketers also that before playing in India, try to understand the country which is completely different from ours but we share the passion for cricket," he signed off.
Updated Date:
Sep 18, 2018
Also See
Cricket Australia open to Ravi Shastri's request to provide more warm-up matches for India ahead of Test series
Australian cricket needs disgraced ex-captain Steve Smith back in team, says Steve Waugh
India vs England: 'Ally Ally Cook' to 'Yes Chef', Twitter reacts as Alastair Cook hits 147 in farewell innings