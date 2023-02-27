Australia defeat South Africa by 19 runs to win T20 World Cup for a sixth time

Australia (156/6) defeated South Africa (137/6) by 19 runs to win the T20 World Cup for an unprecedented sixth time, completing a second hat-trick of world titles in the shortest format.

FirstCricket Staff

February 27th, 2023

0:25:21 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.