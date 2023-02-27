Australia defeat South Africa by 19 runs to win T20 World Cup for a sixth time

Australia (156/6) defeated South Africa (137/6) by 19 runs to win the T20 World Cup for an unprecedented sixth time, completing a second hat-trick of world titles in the shortest format.
New Zealand moved into second place in Group A of the T20 World Cup 2023 behind defending champions and semi-final bound Australia.
Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table: Live standings for Group 1 and Group 2; wins, losses, net run rates and points accumulated by teams.
Australia defeated South Africa by six wickets to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2023.