Cricket

Australia defeat South Africa by 19 runs to win T20 World Cup for a sixth time

Australia (156/6) defeated South Africa (137/6) by 19 runs to win the T20 World Cup for an unprecedented sixth time, completing a second hat-trick of world titles in the shortest format.

The victorious Australian team poses with the trophy at the picturesque Newlands after winning the T20 World Cup for a record-extending sixth time. Reuters
Beth Mooney top-scored for Australia with an unbeaten 74 off 53 balls, helping Australia cross the 150-mark in the process. Reuters
Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner struck a lively 29 and was also economical with the ball, returning figures of 1/20 after bowling out her quota. Reuters
Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner were adjudged the Player of the Match and the Player of the Tournament respectively. Reuters
Shabnim Ismail dismissed Ellyse Perry and Georgia Wareham off consecutive balls in the final over of the Australia innings to become the most successful bowler of all time in the T20 World Cup. Reuters
Laura Wolvaardt kept South Africa in the hunt in their chase of the 157-run target until getting dismissed for 61 by Megan Schutt. Reuters

Updated Date: February 27, 2023 00:25:21 IST

