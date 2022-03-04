Australia cricket legend Shane Warne passes away aged 52, says report

Australia cricket legend Shane Warne has died aged 52 of suspected heart attack.

According to a report in FoxSports.com, Warne's management released a brief statement early Saturday that the former Australia leg spinner passed away of a suspected heart attack in Thailand.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement read.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.

The greatest legspinner of all time, Warne played 145 Tests and finished as the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 708 wickets before Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan overtook his tally and became the highest wicket-taker, finishing with 800 wickets. Warne averaged 25.41 in Tests and possessed a strike rate of 57.4.

Warne also played 194 ODIs and finished with 293 wickets with an average of 25.73 and Strike rate of 36.3.