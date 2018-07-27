Australia coach Justin Langer to have more say in selection process following Mark Waugh's resignation
Langer will chair the Twenty20 panel, while Hohns will head the Test and one-day process in consultation with Langer and Chappell.
Sydney: Australia coach Justin Langer was handed more power on Friday in a shake-up of the national cricket selection process following the resignation of Mark Waugh.
A streamlined selection panel will now consist of just three people — Langer, Trevor Hohns and Greg Chappell — with Waugh not being replaced.
File image of Justin Langer. Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Langer will chair the Twenty20 panel, with support from the other two, while Hohns will head the Test and one-day process in consultation with Langer and Chappell.
Previously, Waugh — who leaves next month to join pay-TV company Fox Sports — focused only on T20s.
"This sees Justin take on additional responsibility as both the head coach and lead selector in Twenty20 cricket, as we build towards the ICC World T20 in Australia in 2020," said Cricket Australia's team performance chief Pat Howard.
"Justin has performed a similar role previously while coach of the Perth Scorchers, and has a wealth of knowledge around the Big Bash League and its players."
Cricket Australia's selection panel has gone through various formats over the years. At one point, it included five people.
Langer was appointed in May after the 12-month suspensions of ex-captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner over a cheating scandal which also saw previous coach Darren Lehmann quit.
Jul 27, 2018
