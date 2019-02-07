Australia coach Justin Langer says World Cup spots will still be up for grabs for hopefuls after India tour
Australia coach Justin Langer said the injured duo of Steve Smith and David Warner along with a few others can still make it to the World Cup squad even though they are not part of the team selected for the India series.
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW West Indies Women beat Pakistan Women by 146 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 39 runs
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW New Zealand Women beat India Women by 23 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Pakistan beat South Africa by 27 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 80 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 NED vs SCO - Feb 13th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs NED - Feb 15th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Centre hauls up five other Bengal IPS officers for presence at Mamata Banerjee's dharna; may strip off their medals
-
RBI MPC meet outcome: Central bank cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25%; changes stance from calibrated tightening to neutral
-
Ailing healthcare services in Uttarakhand's hilly areas forces migration to urban centres; lack of doctors cripples hospitals
-
Populism picks up ahead of polls as Union Budget, state budgets in Assam, Rajasthan, Bengal, MP, UP hand out goodies
-
Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes review — A compelling but sketchy portrait of a psychopath
-
Davis Cup: When Leander Paes led India to famous win over Pakistan under sweltering conditions at Brabourne in 2006
-
US border officials' suggestions to secure Mexico boundary don't focus on Donald Trump's wall, claim lawmakers
-
Artist Pushpamala N on her diverse body of work, feminism, curating the upcoming Chennai Photo Biennale
-
In Tamil Nadu, a 400-year-old tradition of shadow puppetry struggles to survive
-
PM मोदी का लोकसभा में जवाब: 2019 महासमर में बीजेपी की रणनीति की दिखी झलक
-
किसानों की कर्ज माफी: कमलनाथ के लिए वित्तीय संकट और घोटाले से निपटने की बड़ी चुनौती
-
नोएडा: मेट्रो हार्ट अस्पताल में लगी भीषण आग पर काबू, सभी मरीज सुरक्षित
-
CBI से 'घमासान' के बाद भी PM पद के लिए ममता से प्रबल दावेदार हो सकती हैं मायावती!
-
मुजफ्फरपुर शेल्टर होमः दिल्ली के साकेत POCSO कोर्ट में होगी सुनवाई, 6 महीने में देना होगा फैसला- SC
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4566
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5110
|134
|2
|India
|5361
|125
|3
|South Africa
|2876
|120
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3116
|115
Melbourne: Australia coach Justin Langer said the injured duo of Steve Smith and David Warner along with a few others can still make it to the World Cup squad even though they are not part of the team selected for the India series.
While Smith and Warner are recovering from elbow injuries, the likes of Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Billy Stanlake too have missed the cut for the India series where Australia will play two T20 Internationals and five ODIs.
File image of Justin Langer. Reuters
"Whether you are on this tour or not, there is still going to be spots up for grabs," Langer told Cricket Australia's (CA) website.
"But the World Cup is going to come up sooner than you know and guys like Steve Smith and Dave Warner are obviously going to bang very hard on the door," the coach reminded.
"So there is going to be some competition there, but that's good as there is going to be some guys that need to stay on their toes the entire time and keep playing great cricket every time we play."
Langer is disappointed that senior most pacer Mitchell Starc is missing the India tour due to pectoral injury, something he didn't feel while playing.
"It's almost two steps forward and one step back. It (the injury) was the most bizarre thing as he didn't even feel it when he was playing. He just woke up the next day when he was in bed and his left pec had all blown up," said Langer.
"It's really disappointing for him as he bowled so well in that last Test match. (It's) disappointing for us as we would have loved to have him there, but hopefully he will be right for that second leg against Pakistan," he added.
The former left-hander is expecting to pick the best available squad.
"If you pick the best team for each game, the future usually looks after itself. That's been my experience or understanding of Australian cricket for a long time and if we can continue to do that and are getting the results, then you will get the confidence and momentum and be forming a strong team," he said.
"We know there are a lot of good players and there are only 15 spots for the World Cup," he signed off.
Updated Date:
Feb 07, 2019 22:12:16 IST
Also See
Former India captain Rahul Dravid feels Virat Kohli and Co will peak in months building up to the World Cup
Steve Smith could miss 2019 World Cup, David Warner expected to return to Australia side: Report
Steve Smith surgery goes 'very well', on track for World Cup 2019, confirms manager