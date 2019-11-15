First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 1st T20I Nov 14, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
AFG and WI in IND Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
AFG and WI in IND Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia coach Justin Langer says he's building 'battle-hardened' squad for 2022 India tour

Australia coach Justin Langer said they are working towards building a battle-hardened and matured squad which will tour India for a Test series in 2022.

Press Trust of India, Nov 15, 2019 14:35:02 IST

Melbourne: Australia coach Justin Langer said they are working towards building a battle-hardened and matured squad which will tour India for a Test series in 2022.

Australia coach Justin Langer says hes building battle-hardened squad for 2022 India tour

File image of Australia coach Justin Langer. Reuters

Langer, who took over as Australia coach in May 2018 soon after the ball-tampering episode in South Africa, has closely observed India dominating at home in the longest format with a goal in mind — to have a squad mature enough to combat the World No 1 Test team.

Kohli's men registered a record-breaking 11th home series win on the trot when they defeated South Africa last month at home. "It reminds me of how hard it is, that's for sure," Langer told ESPNcricinfo.

"It's always been the case that it's been hard to win in India. But that's the expectation and we've got a couple of years now to find that maturity. I'm talking about, to be nice and battle-hardened and as ready as possible for that series," he said.

Langer had spoken about the ultimate goal of defeating India in India when he was appointed as Australia coach. "If I fast forward it, the Indian tour against India, the Test tour in three or four years' time, to me that's the ultimate. We will judge ourselves as a great cricket team if we beat India in India," he had said.

Since the 48-year-old has taken over, Australia has had an inconsistent run. They lost a home series to India before defeating Sri Lanka but only scarcely managed to retain the Ashes.

"I think it was an indication of the maturity of our team. I don't mean maturity in age but coming together as a group, it takes great skill but it takes time, great mental toughness and endurance, to be able to back it up over and over again," he said.

"On one hand, it is a really good thing we've got lots of growth for this Test team and this group of players, that's the up side. When you're going through it you'd love to see more of that consistency, but I look at it from a bigger picture point of view, it means we've got areas we can keep getting better in," he added.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2019 14:35:02 IST

Tags : Australia, India, Justin Langer, SportsTracker, Test Cricket, Tim Paine, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all