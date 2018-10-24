First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SL | 5th ODI Oct 23, 2018
SL Vs ENG
Sri Lanka beat England by 219 runs (D/L method)
AUS in UAE | One-off T20I Oct 22, 2018
UAE Vs AUS
Australia beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 24, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
ZIM in BAN Oct 26, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia coach Justin Langer hopes injured opener Usman Khawaja will recover in time for India Test series

Australia coach Justin Langer is hopeful Usman Khawaja will be fit to face India in the first Test in early December despite the top-order batsman undergoing knee surgery on Wednesday.

Reuters, October 24, 2018

Sydney: Australia coach Justin Langer is hopeful Usman Khawaja will be fit to face India in the first Test in early December despite the top-order batsman undergoing knee surgery on Wednesday.

Khawaja’s batting was one of the few bright spots in Australia’s first Test series since the suspension of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft — a 1-0 loss to Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

File image of Usman Khawaja. AP

File image of Usman Khawaja. AP

The 31-year-old scored 85 and 141 in the drawn first Test before injuring his knee while training during the second Test loss, putting in doubt his participation in the four-match home series against the top-ranked Indian tourists.

His loss for even part of the series would be a huge blow to a team already missing so much batting experience because of the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal but Langer said on Wednesday he had some grounds for optimism.

“My understanding is that he had surgery this morning, so I haven’t heard the results yet,” Langer told Melbourne’s SEN radio.

“But hopefully, some of my messages yesterday were that he might be up for the (Sheffield) Shield game before the first Test match, which would be a real bonus for us.”

While Australians will be confident about their bowling for the India series, the batting looked fragile against Pakistan and local pundits have suggested that, in the absence of Khawaja, the top six spots in the order would be up for grabs.

Former Test opener Langer said he thought Khawaja, opener Aaron Finch and all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne had enjoyed good series but accepted that positions in the top order were open.

“When you continue to bat like we are batting in Australian cricket at the moment, it’s always open,” Langer said.

“I think we’ve had 25 batting collapses in the last three years. It’s very open because we’re not performing.

“When you take out Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft from the Test side, you are always going to be challenged,” he added.

“We had three guys make their debuts and senior players like Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh — who didn’t have a great series as has been well documented — you need those players to stand up.”

The debate over the inclusion in the Test team of top order batsman Shaun Marsh and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has become almost a tradition in the run-up to the Australian summer and Langer said it was up to the brothers to bring an end to it.

“We’ve got faith in Shaun and Mitch but when you are not performing, I understand why people criticise,” he said.

“You can only pick on form.”

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018

Tags : Australia, Australia Ball-Tampering Scandal, Cricket, India, Justin Langer, Pakistan, SportsTracker, Test Cricket, Usman Khawaja

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6624 123
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all