First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in IND | 2nd Test Nov 22, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
PAK in AUS | 1st Test Nov 21, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
ENG in NZ Nov 29, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Seddon Park, Hamilton
PAK in AUS Nov 29, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia coach Justin Langer hails Marnus Labuschagne as 'most coachable player'

Marnus Labuschagne played a knock of 185 runs during Australia's massive win over Pakistan in the first Test.

Asian News International, Nov 27, 2019 18:51:55 IST

London: Australia coach Justin Langer has said that Marnus Labuschagne is the most coachable player.

Australia coach Justin Langer hails Marnus Labuschagne as most coachable player

File image of Marnus Labuschagne. AP

"We talk about coaching players. There are no more coachable players than him (Labuschagne)," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Langer as saying.

Langer said all Steve Smith and Labuschagne do together is talk about cricket. "Probably the most heartening thing is his relationship with Steven Smith, the best player in the world. They spend time. They talk cricket. They love it. Literally all they do is talk cricket," he said.

"They eat together. They have breakfast and lunch together. They have coffee together. They have dinner together talking cricket," Langer added.

Former player Steve Waugh had joined Langer as team mentor during the Ashes series. Langer said Waugh told him that they are the future of Australian cricket when he looked at Labuschagne and Cameron Bancroft.

"When Steve Waugh came to the Ashes and we had that first training session at Hampshire and he'd been out of the cricket loop for some time, straight after the first session he said 'who are those couple of guys over there'. I said 'that's Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Bancroft', he got this look on his face and said 'that's the future of Australian cricket, isn't it'," Langer said.

Labuschagne played a knock of 185 runs during Australia's massive win over Pakistan in the first Test. The second Test between both the teams will commence on 29 November.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2019 18:51:55 IST

Tags : Australia Vs Pakistan 2019, Cameron Bancroft, Cricket, Justin Langer, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Steve Waugh

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all