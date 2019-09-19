Australia captain Tim Paine sees 'very exciting era' for team after retaining Ashes against England
Captain Tim Paine has predicted a very exciting era for Australian cricket after the team retained the Ashes against England, while revealing he broke his thumb in the final Test.
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 9 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 9 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 IRE Vs NED Netherlands beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 39 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA Vs NAM USA beat Namibia by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 20th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs AFG - Sep 21st, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs SA - Sep 22nd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW vs HKW - Sep 19th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 HKW vs JPNW - Sep 20th, 2019, 06:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG vs MAN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs BEN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TN vs RAJ - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
S Jaishankar's remarks on PoK an attempt to shift Kashmir debate, but little chance of India raiding Pakistan
-
Delhi, brace for more Arvind Kejriwal ads: AAP likely to woo voters using CM's personality, reach of welfare schemes
-
EU lawmakers, UK Supreme Court slam Boris Johnson for failing to negotiate Brexit, call PM 'father of lies'
-
Fed cuts interest rates by 25 bps amid dissent from three voting members; signals holding pattern for now
-
Suriya on how he embraced grey shades with Kaappaan, and sharing screen space with Mohanlal
-
Champions League: Angel Di Maria scores twice to help PSG beat Real Madrid; Manchester City sink Shakhtar Donetsk
-
How Rakesh Sharma ensured his documentary on Gujarat riots reached Indian audiences
-
In Ladakh's Phyang village, community-driven initiatives tackle climate change
-
Law ministry appoints four new Supreme Court judges; total number reaches sanctioned strength of 34
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Sydney: Captain Tim Paine has predicted a "very exciting era" for Australian cricket after the team retained the Ashes against England, while revealing he broke his thumb in the final Test.
File image of Tim Paine. Reuters
The series was drawn 2-2, with Australia keeping the urn as the Ashes holders despite losing the last Test at the Oval by 135 runs.
"I'm looking forward to Australia seeing how far we've come this summer," Paine said in a column for The Australian newspaper, referring to upcoming home Tests against Pakistan and New Zealand.
"Last year we were a bit lost and were finding our way," he added after the side struggled in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.
"I know we have found it now and I am confident this group is the beginning of a very exciting era in Australian cricket.
"We've got the best bowling attack in the world and the basis for a great batting line-up."
Australia retaining the Ashes was built on the back of an incredible series by former skipper Steve Smith, who scored 774 runs in just seven innings, and an impressive bowling attack led by Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.
Paine called Smith "a freak" while also praising Marnus Labuschagne as having "a huge future" after he too enjoyed a stellar tour with the bat.
But he revealed the last Test was a struggle for himself and fast bowler Peter Siddle.
"My thumb was broken towards the end of that Test but it is not displaced, so I should be right to get back into training early," said Paine, while praising workhorse Siddle who was battling a hip injury.
"He has copped a bit of criticism for not bowling as well as... we know he can, but the team knows just how heroic he was.
"A lot of other people wouldn't have bowled again in the match, but he pushed on because he didn't want to leave Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins to do extra work."
Coming off a long overseas tour and with five home Tests starting from November 21, Paine said he needs to rest and will not play the domestic Big Bash League Twenty20 competition this season.
"Being captain is draining and I think I should take every chance to recharge my batteries," he said.
Updated Date:
Sep 19, 2019 08:51:47 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: Australia end 18-year England drought riding on exemplary dressing room unity
The Final Word Ashes Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they look back at the final Test, the series and English Summer of 2019
Ashes 2019: 'Eternal fame for Tim Paine' Twitter reacts as Australia beat England in fourth Test to retain famous urn