Australia captain Tim Paine seeks India counterpart Virat Kohli's 'permission' for day-night Test at Gabba
His Australians had just extended an unbeaten streak at the Gabba that stretches back to 1988, and Tim Paine wanted to bring it to the attention of India skipper Virat Kohli.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs MAH Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs JHA Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs PUN Karnataka beat Punjab by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs JHA Karnataka beat Jharkhand by 13 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs DEL Baroda beat Delhi by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs MUM Tamil Nadu beat Mumbai by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR vs DEL - Nov 24th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs MUM - Nov 25th, 2019, 09:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs HAR - Nov 25th, 2019, 01:45 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: BJP trying to poach MLAs from other parties, says Congress leader Ashok Chavan
-
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea move Supreme Court, seek review of certain directions on AGR issue
-
Maharashtra political crisis: Congress' opportunistic alliance with Shiv Sena betrays its Nehruvian legacy of multiculturalism; mimicking BJP not answer
-
Hong Kong votes in election amid heavy police deployment; ruling camp, Beijing hope for support following disruption caused by anti-govt stir
-
Protesting JNU students deserve your support not condemnation, writes ex-SC judge Markandey Katju
-
Premier League: Manchester City weathered Chelsea's early onslaught before gradually working up field in 2-1 win
-
Hellaro, National Award-winning Gujarati film, is a beautiful ode to female desire and defiance
-
Remembering Shaukat Kaifi, who brought integrity of purpose to roles and etched her name in theatre, film history
-
For Jaisalmer's camel owners, an uncertain future brought on by economics of change
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Brisbane: His Australians had just extended an unbeaten streak at the Gabba that stretches back to 1988, and Tim Paine wanted to bring it to the attention of India skipper Virat Kohli.
The Brisbane venue has long been the place where Australia starts its home Test series, but it was abandoned for the four-match series against India last year.
File photo Australia captain Tim Paine . Reuters
There was all kinds of conjecture about the reasoning, including speculation in the local media that India refused to play a Test at the Gabba, where it has lost five and drawn one of its six Tests going back to 1947.
Whatever the case, the schedule change had a big influence on the summer. India won the first Test of that series — in Adelaide — to claim its first Test win in Australia since 2008. And India went on to win a Test series in Australia for the first time.
Australia launched its 2019-2020 Test series with win over Pakistan by an innings and five runs at the Gabba on Sunday, an emphatic start to the summer. Paine was still in his whites when he was asked in a news conference if he’d like next year’s series with India to start at the Gabba as well.
“Yeah, well, we’ll be certainly trying. We’ll have to run that by Virat,” Paine said. “We’ll get an answer from him at some stage I’m sure.”
Kohli just happened to be playing later Sunday as India won its first ever day-night Test. He scored 136 in the first innings of the victory over Bangladesh at Kolkata.
So Paine doubled down.
This “is where we like to start our summer, and it has been for a long, long time except for last summer,” Paine said. “So as I said, we’ll ask Virat. See if we can get his permission to play here.
“And maybe even get a pink-ball Test if he’s in a good mood.”
The Australians enjoy the extra bounce of the Gabba pitch, which is fairly unique in the international game. The pace bowlers enjoy the extra carry it gives the ball, and the spinners get higher bounce. Australian batsmen are usually better prepared for the consistently higher bounce than touring batsmen, particularly those from the subcontinent.
Australia only lost eight of the 62 Tests here since 1931.
“We like playing here. Australian teams have bowled and batted well here for a long time,” Paine said. “We’d like to start here against anyone. Having said that, it doesn’t win us games of cricket. We win here because we outplay the opposition. That doesn’t’ change depending on the venue.
“We enjoy playing here, which allows (us) to settle into games here a little quicker.”
First things first. Australia has another Test against Pakistan starting Friday in Adelaide, before a three-Test series against New Zealand which includes matches in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 24, 2019 15:07:46 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli curious about behaviour of old pink ball, but insists focus is firmly on Indore red-ball Test for now
India vs Bangladesh: Michael Vaughan calls Virat Kohli 'best batsman across all formats' as skipper brings up 27th Test ton
India vs Bangladesh: Visitors' pacers practising for Day/Night test by dipping ball in water, says Mehidy Hasan Miraz