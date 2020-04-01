First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia captain Tim Paine says players' behaviour 'has improved' since 2018 ball-tampering scandal

Australia’s ill-tempered tour of South Africa exploded in a ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town two years ago, leading to a review of the team culture among other measures

Reuters, Apr 01, 2020 17:10:12 IST

Player behaviour has significantly improved throughout Australian cricket after the 2018 Newlands scandal and the scrutiny that followed the episode, test captain Tim Paine said.

Australia captain Tim Paine says players behaviour has improved since 2018 ball-tampering scandal

File image of Tim Paine . Reuters

Australia’s ill-tempered tour of South Africa exploded in a ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town two years ago, leading to a review of the team culture among other measures.

Paine and coach Justin Langer, who replaced Darren Lehmann after the episode, have since worked on improving the team’s on-field behaviour.

Fast bowler James Pattinson and batsman Marcus Stoinis were sanctioned by Cricket Australia for abusing opponents in domestic cricket last year but Paine saw them as aberrations.

“You’re looking at one or two very isolated instances, one with Patto and one in the Big Bash,” Paine told reporters in a video conference.

“I think in general the behaviour throughout cricket in Australia has improved. I think the players have done a great job of that.

“It’s still a really competitive environment where you’re going at each other... but I think certainly in the time I’ve been in cricket, the banter or abuse level has certainly changed.”

Paine felt players’ mindsets have changed and hoped the trend would continue.

“I think there’s still plenty of chat on cricket fields that I’ve been on. There’s certainly still ways of getting in the contest and trying to get into players’ heads without flat-out abusing them, and I think that’s been shown by the Australian men’s team in particular.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 01, 2020 17:10:12 IST

Tags : Darren Lehmann, James Pattinson, Justin Langer, Marcus Stoinis, Tim Paine

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all