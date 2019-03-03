First Cricket
Australia captain Meg Lanning says IPL will be next big step in women's cricket

Meg Lanning was part of the team that played a one-off exhibition match between Supernovas and Trailblazers during the IPL last year at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Press Trust of India, Mar 03, 2019 10:15:45 IST

Melbourne: Australian captain Meg Lanning believes starting an Indian Premier League will be the next "big step" in women's cricket.

The BCCI is mulling staging women's T20 exhibition matches again during the IPL playoffs.

Harmanpreet Kaur (L) and Smirti Mandhana respectively captained the one-off T20 exhibition match during IPL last year: Twitter @IPL

Harmanpreet Kaur (L) and Smirti Mandhana respectively captained the one-off T20 exhibition match during IPL last year: Twitter @IPL

The BCCI is mulling staging women's T20 exhibition matches again during the IPL playoffs.

The board is also contemplating two formats for the women's games: best of three matches between two teams or a round robin stage involving three teams, followed by the final.

"It was a lot of fun. We only, obviously, played the one game last time. I am not too sure what the set up would be this time if there was one but, from the response we got last time, everyone is keen to do it," Lanning was quoted as saying in Sydney Morning Herald.

"I would certainly love to be involved in something like that. The next big step for women's cricket is if an IPL could get up - it's certainly an exciting prospect."

Lanning is currently busy playing in the three-match one-day series against New Zealand, which will conclude on Sunday.

India's ODI skipper Mithali Raj too had recently backed the idea of a women's version of Indian Premier League.

Updated Date: Mar 03, 2019 10:15:45 IST

