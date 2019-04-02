- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN Vs DC Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE Vs RAJ Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 20 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD Vs BLR Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 118 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ vs BLR - Apr 2nd, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM vs CHE - Apr 3rd, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs HYD - Apr 4th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW vs BOTW - Apr 3rd, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW vs BOTW - Apr 3rd, 2019, 05:30 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 KENW vs ZIMW - Apr 6th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Congress election manifesto: Several poll promises will meet implementation hurdles; strict follow-up action key to success of schemes
-
Lok Sabha election 2019: In Bhubaneswar, BJP pits former IAS officer against BJD's ex-cop; CPM veteran Shivaji Patnaik sidelined
-
Bharat Electronics in the dock for 'compromising' confidential IAF project, favouring one vendor, BEL's internal inquiry report reveals
-
SC order quashing 12 February RBI circular to give relief to power companies but will delay bankruptcy proceedings, say experts
-
Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keeping human rights violations by China under wraps
-
Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit theories, and misleading fans through trailers
-
Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alexandre Lacazette shine in win over Newcastle United
-
In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women without a country
-
Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's fish fresh
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5701
|108
|6
|Pakistan
|5147
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Melbourne: Australia bowling coach Troy Cooley has no plans to carry on the role full-time after this year’s Ashes series and expects to head back to his usual job at the national cricket academy after plotting England’s downfall.
Cooley, who helped England win back the urn in the memorable 2005 series, left his post as head bowling coach at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane to join the Australian camp for the recent one-day series against Pakistan and India.
Although announced as bowling coach for the Ashes last week, Cooley confirmed he would be in the role for a good time, not a long time.
File image of Troy Cooley. Reuters
“Ashes, it gets me out of bed in the morning,” the 53-year-old said in Dubai, where Australia completed a 5-0 whitewash of Pakistan on Sunday.
“It’s one of the best jobs going around.
“You could not pass up an opportunity like this.
“But I would probably be more inclined to continue the (NCC) head coaching role.”
Cooley replaced David Saker, Australia’s last full-time bowling coach, for the India and Pakistan ODI series, but governing body Cricket Australia have yet to decide on a long-term appointment.
As one of the principal architects of England’s droughtbreaking 2-1 series win in 2005, Cooley’s involvement is a boost for an Australian team hoping to claim the urn on English soil for the first time since 2001.
He said reverse swing might not have as much of an impact on the series as it had in 2005 because of stadium upgrades.
“It really depends on Mother Nature,” Cooley said.
“We’ll exploit that if we get an opportunity to, depending on the conditions.
“But a lot of English grounds now have got irrigation and been redone, so you don’t have those real dry outfields like in ‘05.”
Even with first choice quicks Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood currently injured, Australia are unlikely to be short of quality pacemen.
Cooley said Australia’s whole attack would need to be versatile to have success in England when the series gets underway in August.
“The fast bowlers and the spinners have got to work as a team and I know ‘JL’ (head coach Justin Langer) is really keen to make sure that pack mentality is tight and they’re covering all bases,” he said.
“So if we rock up and get a green seamer or a dry one we’ve got enough skillset and enough coverage to be able to take 20 wickets.”
Updated Date:
Apr 02, 2019 16:25:42 IST
Also See
Cricket Australia appoint ex-England bowling coach Troy Cooley for this year's Ashes tour
Australian bowlers rubbish 'false' reports about fourth Test boycott against South Africa in wake of ball-tampering scandal
Cricket Australia chief says Steve Smith, David Warner paid price as report reveals senior players' boycott threat post ball-tampering scandal