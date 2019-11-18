Australia batsmen Steve Smith welcomes conversations about cricketers' mental health
Australian batsman Steve Smith is glad that the mental health of cricketers is in focus after some of his compatriots took breaks to deal with their issues, which he feels, are compounded by "hectic" playing schedules.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs ODS Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs RLY Himachal Pradesh beat Railways by 54 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MP Madhya Pradesh beat Puducherry by 5 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK Vs GUJ Gujarat beat Jammu and Kashmir by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs PUN Maharashtra beat Punjab by 45 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 21st, 2019, 05:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 C1 vs E1 - Nov 21st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 C2 vs E2 - Nov 21st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
JNU Protest LIVE Updates: Students' Union reiterates demand for complete rollback of hostel fee hike; traffic hit in parts of Delhi
-
Shiv Sena targets BJP over 'paltry' aid by Maharashtra governor for rain-hit farmers, demands compensation of Rs 25,000 per hectare for destroyed Kharif crops
-
SA Bobde sworn in as 47th Chief Justice of India: 'Peacekeeper' of judiciary authored key judgments related to Ayodhya land dispute, Aadhaar
-
Political dogfight can wait, netas across party lines should now discuss good economics to save a free-falling economy
-
Four killed, six injured after gunmen open fire at a backyard party in California's Fresno; police say all victims Asian men
-
Formula 1 2019: Max Verstappen's resurrection, rare Mercedes retirement and other talking points from Brazilian Grand Prix
-
Good Newwz trailer: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor star in this comedy of errors, directed by Raj Mehta
-
Shanta Gokhale discusses writing her memoir, the complexities of translation, and the role of a critic
-
The Borderlands: Hope and loss in a river and shelter homes at India-Bangladesh frontier
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Brisbane: Premier Australian batsman Steve Smith is glad that the mental health of cricketers is in focus after some of his compatriots took breaks to deal with their issues, which he feels, are compounded by "hectic" playing schedules.
File image of Steve Smith. AP
Star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and the lesser-known Nic Maddinson and Will Pucovski announced breaks from international cricket to deal with their mental issues and got support from Cricket Australia.
"It is a pretty hectic schedule nowadays," Smith was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.
"It's bloody tough to sustain it for long periods of time, particularly I think for the fast bowlers. It's extremely difficult what they put themselves through. It's great that those conversations are happening and we're trying to keep guys as mentally and physically fresh as they can be," he said.
India captain Virat Kohli had also touched on the subject, lauding Maxwell for his admission and recalling the time he struggled with "end of the world" thoughts.
Smith said in the Australian dressing room players are now notifying details of their sleeping patterns and stress levels to the team management, helping in a better understanding of their well being.
"We fill out daily how we're feeling, how we slept... the sleep gets a big red every now and again. We fill out a wellness thing every day. The coach and psych (psychologist) and head of team performance look at our markers daily and it's upon us to be honest in the way we go about that as well," he said.
"If there's a change in behaviour, if you're feeling ill or not sleeping well or feeling a bit off, they're aware of it. That can sort of start a conversation. Why is your sleep bad?"
"What's going on? Why are you feeling a bit off today? It's good that they do that. It's good for guys' mental health and well being as well," he added.
The former captain was also asked about the suspension of his former Caribbean Premier League teammate Nicholas Pooran for ball-tampering. Having endured a one year ban himself, Smith hoped that the West Indian would learn from the four-match suspension.
"Everyone is different, every board is different, and the way they deal with certain issues. For me, I copped it on the chin... it is what it is. I know Nicholas, I've played a bit of cricket with him and he's a talented player and someone with a bright future," Smith said.
"I think he'll learn from his mistake and move past it," he added.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 18, 2019 18:20:36 IST
Also See
Ian Chappell says Cricket Australia needs to figure out root cause of cricketers' mental health problems
David Miller stresses on need for cricketers to focus on mental health, take time off from the sport
Players’ mental health becoming major issue in cricket after three Australians rule themselves out of Pakistan series