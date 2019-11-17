First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 1st T20I Nov 14, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 21, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia batsman Steve Smith says he needs to analyse his behaviour after getting fined for dissent and be a better role model

Australia's Steve Smith, who was fined 25 percent of his match fees for dissent, said he has to look at the way he conducts himself as a lot of kids watch him play the game.

Asian News International, Nov 17, 2019 15:16:08 IST

London: Australia's Steve Smith, who was fined 25 percent of his match fees for dissent, said he has to look at the way he conducts himself as a lot of kids watch him play the game.

"I came in and apologised to the group yesterday for getting a code of conduct. I don't think there was a great deal in it but I've copped it and I have to look at when I get out and the way I sort of conduct myself. I know lots of kids watch me play and watch all of us play and the way we conduct ourselves when we get out as well as when we're batting," ESPNCricinfo quoted Smith as saying.

Australia batsman Steve Smith says he needs to analyse his behaviour after getting fined for dissent and be a better role model

File image of Australia batsman Steve Smith. AP

"So we have to be very mindful of that and sometimes just bite the bullet and just conduct ourselves in, I guess, a better manner at times. Sometimes your emotions can get the better of you out on the field. We're playing a game (where) everyone is trying to do their best and sometimes that happens," he added.

The incident took place during the Sheffield Shield clash between New South Wales and Western Australia on 13 November.

Pacer James Pattinson also faced a one-match suspension by Cricket Australia for violating its Code of Conduct on Sunday. He was found guilty of breaching Article 2.1.3 of CA's Code of Conduct for personal abuse of a player while fielding during Victoria's Sheffield Shield match against Queensland.

Smith also said that he felt he should apologise for what he has done.

"We're Australian players regardless of where we're playing and what we're doing. We sign up to values and in our contracts we've got a code of conduct there we have to play by. I got pinged and so be it. I felt I should apologise for that," Smith said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 17, 2019 15:16:08 IST

Tags : Australia, Australian Cricket Team, James Pattinson, New South Wales, Sheffield Shield, Sports, SportsTracker, Steve Smith, Western Australia

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all