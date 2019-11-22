Australia all-rounder Sophie Molineux takes indefinite break to focus on mental health
Apart from one Test, Molineux has represented Australia in three ODIs and 17 T20 Internationals
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs HAR Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 9 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs RAJ Baroda beat Rajasthan by 15 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Punjab by 109 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs DEL Delhi beat Maharashtra by 77 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN vs MUM - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:45 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs DEL - Nov 22nd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs JHA - Nov 22nd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Govt formation LIVE Updates: Uddhav Thackeray not keen to on becoming CM, claim reports: Sanjay Raut frontrunner for post
-
Markets open on a cautious note: Sensex turns choppy, Nifty below 12,000-mark; Infosys among top losers, falls up to 3%
-
BJP calls electoral bonds are 'successful attempt to usher in honest money,' claims Congress doesn't want transparency in elections
-
After Benjamin Netanyahu's indictment on corruption charges, PM and Israel face uncertain and chaotic future
-
JNU protests: Students exercising rights without considering responsibilities invite chaos; State must not give in to blackmail
-
Davis Cup 2019: Tournament's new format garners praise and criticism from players at halfway stage
-
Frozen 2 movie review: Disney sequel offers intrigue, familiarity and heart-warming moments in abundance
-
As Indian mental health research sphere is penetrated by pseudo-spiritual influences, it's time medical bodies stepped up
-
Karachi Biennale 2019: With focus on ecology, questions of whether art can spark change
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Melbourne: All-rounder Sophie Molineux, who has played one Test for Australia's women's team, has become the latest cricketer from her country to take a break from the game due to mental health issues.
The 21-year-old Molineux, who plays for Melbourne Renegades in the Women's Big Bash League, has requested for a break and will not be travelling with the Renegades squad to Ballarat for their match against Melbourne Stars on Saturday.
Sophie Molineux (without cap) represents Melbourne Renegades in WBBL. Image courtesy: Twitter @RenegadesWBBL
She has represented Australia in three ODIs and 17 T20 Internationals
National women's team Doctor Pip Inge said Cricket Australia would work closely with Molineux to ensure her support and help.
"Sophie has made the decision to take a break from cricket and we are providing her with the support she needs," Inge was quoted as saying by Cricket Austraia's official website.
"The welfare of our players is a priority and we are proud of the brave decision by Sophie to step away from the game."
Molineux is the latest Australian cricketer to step away from the game to focus on her mental health. Recently, several Australian male cricketers, including Glenn Maxwell, Nic Maddinson and Will Pucovski took breaks from the game.
Maxwell stepped down from the Australian team midway through the T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka and is yet to return.
Maddinson pulled out of the Australia A team ahead of their match against the touring Pakistan side, while Pucovski asked selectors not to consider him for a Test debut following that game.
Molineux, an opening batter and left-arm spinner, burst into the scene in last year's T20 World Cup where she played a key role in helping Australia capture the crown.
"Sophie knows her teammates and the Renegades coaches and support staff are always there for her," Renegades coach Tim Coyle said.
"We'll give Sophie the time, space and any support she needs."
Cricket Australia's Head of Sports Science and Sports Medicine, Alex Kountouris, said they have been collecting data on mental health since 2014.
"With the data that we've got, we're seeing that our players are no less or more vulnerable than anyone else in society," Kountouris was recently quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"We're not calling it anything other than what it is a part of life and we've got to find ways to be preventative and manage it when it happens.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 22, 2019 10:47:28 IST
Also See
Australia batsmen Steve Smith welcomes conversations about cricketers' mental health
Ian Chappell says Cricket Australia needs to figure out root cause of cricketers' mental health problems
David Miller stresses on need for cricketers to focus on mental health, take time off from the sport