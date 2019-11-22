First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
BAN in IND Nov 22, 2019
IND vs BAN
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
AFG and WI in IND Nov 27, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia all-rounder Sophie Molineux takes indefinite break to focus on mental health

Apart from one Test, Molineux has represented Australia in three ODIs and 17 T20 Internationals

Press Trust of India, Nov 22, 2019 10:47:28 IST

Melbourne: All-rounder Sophie Molineux, who has played one Test for Australia's women's team, has become the latest cricketer from her country to take a break from the game due to mental health issues.

The 21-year-old Molineux, who plays for Melbourne Renegades in the Women's Big Bash League, has requested for a break and will not be travelling with the Renegades squad to Ballarat for their match against Melbourne Stars on Saturday.

Australia all-rounder Sophie Molineux takes indefinite break to focus on mental health

Sophie Molineux (without cap) represents Melbourne Renegades in WBBL. Image courtesy: Twitter @RenegadesWBBL

She has represented Australia in three ODIs and 17 T20 Internationals

National women's team Doctor Pip Inge said Cricket Australia would work closely with Molineux to ensure her support and help.

"Sophie has made the decision to take a break from cricket and we are providing her with the support she needs," Inge was quoted as saying by Cricket Austraia's official website.

"The welfare of our players is a priority and we are proud of the brave decision by Sophie to step away from the game."

Molineux is the latest Australian cricketer to step away from the game to focus on her mental health. Recently, several Australian male cricketers, including Glenn Maxwell, Nic Maddinson and Will Pucovski took breaks from the game.

Maxwell stepped down from the Australian team midway through the T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka and is yet to return.

Maddinson pulled out of the Australia A team ahead of their match against the touring Pakistan side, while Pucovski asked selectors not to consider him for a Test debut following that game.

Molineux, an opening batter and left-arm spinner, burst into the scene in last year's T20 World Cup where she played a key role in helping Australia capture the crown.

"Sophie knows her teammates and the Renegades coaches and support staff are always there for her," Renegades coach Tim Coyle said.

"We'll give Sophie the time, space and any support she needs."

Cricket Australia's Head of Sports Science and Sports Medicine, Alex Kountouris, said they have been collecting data on mental health since 2014.

"With the data that we've got, we're seeing that our players are no less or more vulnerable than anyone else in society," Kountouris was recently quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"We're not calling it anything other than what it is a part of life and we've got to find ways to be preventative and manage it when it happens.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 22, 2019 10:47:28 IST

Tags : Alex Kountouris, Australia, Cricket, Cricket Australia, Cricket Mental Health, Glenn Maxwell, Melbourne Renegades, Mental Health, Nic Maddinson, Pip Inge, Sophie Molineux, Tim Coyle, Will Pucovski, Women's Big Bash League, Women's Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all