First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SL | 2nd ODI Oct 13, 2018
SL Vs ENG
England beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs (D/L method)
ZIM in SA | 2nd T20I Oct 12, 2018
SA Vs ZIM
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
ZIM in SA Oct 14, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Willowmoore Park, Benoni
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 16, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia all-rounder John Hastings fears mystery lung illness may have ended his cricketing career

John Hastings, who has represented his country in all three formats of the game and was due to play for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League this season, said the condition was getting worse.

Agence France-Presse, October 14, 2018

Sydney: Australian international John Hastings said his cricket career could be over after struggling with a mystery illness that causes him to cough up blood whenever he bowls.

The 32-year-old all-rounder, who has represented his country in all three formats of the game and was due to play for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League this season, said the condition was getting worse.

"Every time I'm bowling now it's happening," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Australia cricketer John Hastings takes part in a training session at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham on May 31, 2017, ahead of their forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy cricket match against New Zealand. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS / AFP)

John Hastings was set to play for Sydney Sixers in the next BBL season. AFP

"It's literally just bowling. It's not running. I can do boxing, weight sessions, rowing, anything like that.

"But as soon as the pressure (of bowling) at the crease at match intensity, when I step it up, literally I burst blood vessels in my lungs and I walk back to my mark and cough up some blood."

He first noticed the issue several years ago and despite a battery of tests and operations is no closer to knowing why it happens only when he bowls.

"It's pretty scary, but they can't tell for sure it's not going to cause long-term damage. There's a lot of grey area surrounding it," he added.

The muscular Hastings, who played one Test, nine T20Is and 29 one-day internationals, was keen to continue his career and cash in on the lucrative Twenty20 circuit, but admits it is now likely over.

"I've played this game my whole life and I wanted to keep playing it," he said.

"I wanted to play tournaments all around the world. That's one of the reasons I retired early from one-day and four-day cricket.

"To see it maybe slipping away, it's pretty tough to take and at this stage, unless something miraculous happens, I won't be able to bowl."

Updated Date: Oct 14, 2018

Tags : Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Australian Cricket Team, Big Bash League, Cricket, John Hastings, Lung Illness, SportsTracker, Sydney Sixers

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all