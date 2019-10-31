First Cricket
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell takes 'short break' from cricket to deal with mental health issues

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has taken a 'short' break from cricket to deal with mental health issues, Cricket Australia said in a statement released on Thursday.

FirstCricket Staff, Oct 31, 2019 11:10:37 IST

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell takes short break from cricket to deal with mental health issues

File image of Glenn Maxwell. AP

Maxwell has withdrawn from Australia's T20 International squad and Western Australia's D'Arcy Short has been named as replacement ahead of third T20I against Sri Lanka on Friday.

Cricket Australia's (CA) psychologist Dr Michael Lloyd said, "Glenn Maxwell has been experiencing some difficulties with regards to his mental health. As a result, he will spend a short time away from the game. Glenn was proactive in identifying these issues and engaging with support staff."

"The well-being of our players and staff is paramount. Glenn has our full support. Cricket Australia will work collaboratively with Cricket Victoria's support staff to ensure Glenn's well-being and his reintegration into the game," CA's Executive General Manager Ben Oliver said.

"We ask that everyone gives Glenn and his family and friends space; and respects their privacy at this time. He's a special player and an important part of the Australian cricket family. We hope to see him back in the team during the summer," Oliver added.

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2019 11:10:37 IST

