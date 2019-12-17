First Cricket
Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry bags ICC awards for best women's cricketer and ODI player; Alyssa Healy named best T20I cricketer

Perry’s compatriot, wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy, was the top T20 cricketer while Australia captain Meg Lanning was named skipper of the ICC’s 50-overs and T20 teams of the year

Reuters, Dec 17, 2019 16:13:37 IST

Ellyse Perry has led an Australian sweep of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) annual awards with the all-rounder named women’s cricketer and ODI player of 2019, the world governing body said on Tuesday.

Perry’s compatriot, wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy, was the top T20 cricketer for a second straight year while Australia captain Meg Lanning was named skipper of the ICC’s 50-overs and T20 teams of the year.

Perry and Healy, both 29, were included in the Lanning-captained sides.

“It’s an amazing honour and I’m a little bit shocked, given how many amazing performances there have been across the year,” said Perry, who also won the inaugural Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award in 2017 for the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year.

“It’s amazing to be acknowledged and I do truly appreciate it. It’s a really nice way to finish the year on a personal note.”

Perry scored three hundreds while averaging 73.50 from 12 ODIs, and took 21 wickets, including a national record 7/22 while becoming the first player to complete 1,000 runs and take 100 wickets in T20Is.

In October, Healy scored a world record 148 unbeaten off 61 balls against Sri Lanka — the highest score by a woman in T20Is. She reached her fifty off 25 balls and her maiden century off 46 to register the fastest ton ever by an Australian man or woman.

Ranked No 1 in both the 50-over and T20 formats, Australia will be favourites to retain their Women’s T20 World Cup crown on home soil next year.

Thailand bowler Chanida Sutthiruang rounded up the honours with the ICC’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year award.

Updated Date: Dec 17, 2019 16:13:37 IST

