Australia add D'Arcy Short to squad for India tour after Sean Abbott gets ruled out with side strain

Australia have added D’Arcy Short to their one-day squad for next month’s tour of India after seam bowler Sean Abbott was ruled out of the trip with a side strain, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Monday.

Reuters, Dec 30, 2019 14:59:54 IST

Melbourne: Australia have added D’Arcy Short to their one-day squad for next month’s tour of India after seam bowler Sean Abbott was ruled out of the trip with a side strain, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Monday.

File image of D'Arcy Short. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

Abbott suffered the injury playing for Sydney Sixers in Friday’s Big Bash League match against Sydney Thunder and will be sidelined for up to four weeks.

“It is extremely unfortunate for Sean, who is very much a part of our white-ball squad plans leading into the ICC T20 World Cup and the World Cup,” national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.

“D’Arcy offers the squad another spinning all-rounder option along with Ashton Agar, which along with the four world class fast bowlers and Adam Zampa balances the squad out nicely.

“His proven record and ability to bat anywhere in the order will also be a great asset to the squad.”

Australia will play three one-day internationals in India, beginning with Mumbai on 14 January before matches in Rajkot (17 January) and Bengaluru (19 January).

Updated Date: Dec 30, 2019 14:59:54 IST

