Australia add D'Arcy Short to squad for India tour after Sean Abbott gets ruled out with side strain
Australia have added D’Arcy Short to their one-day squad for next month’s tour of India after seam bowler Sean Abbott was ruled out of the trip with a side strain, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Monday.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by an innings and 189 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Manipur beat Arunachal Pradesh by 84 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 8 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Nagaland beat Sikkim by 9 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs GUJ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs KER - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs DEL - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Defining trends of the decade in TV and streaming, from the Game of Thrones phenomenon to 'sadcoms'
-
From KBC to Koffee With Karan and Balika Vadhu, 10 Hindi TV shows from the last decade that shaped this one
-
Behind the Ukraine aid freeze: Eighty-four days of conflict and confusion in the Donald Trump administration
-
A decade of Beyoncé: The pop singer's fandom and music sparked vital conversations
-
In Odisha, touts have a field day as illiterate migrants scramble for documents to prove domicile status; activists condemn NRC, religion-based CAA
-
In 2020, muted credit growth, not bad loans, will be banks’ main concern; a lot will depend on early economic rebound
-
A decade in Indian art: 2010s saw rise of private collectors, emergent relationship between between sector and CSR
-
Top sporting moment of 2019: PV Sindhu's maiden gold at badminton World Championships emerges overwhelming winner in poll
-
Hemant Soren, father's second choice as heir, becomes Jharkhand CM again; JMM leader credited for stitching anti-BJP alliance
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Melbourne: Australia have added D’Arcy Short to their one-day squad for next month’s tour of India after seam bowler Sean Abbott was ruled out of the trip with a side strain, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Monday.
File image of D'Arcy Short. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC
Abbott suffered the injury playing for Sydney Sixers in Friday’s Big Bash League match against Sydney Thunder and will be sidelined for up to four weeks.
“It is extremely unfortunate for Sean, who is very much a part of our white-ball squad plans leading into the ICC T20 World Cup and the World Cup,” national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.
“D’Arcy offers the squad another spinning all-rounder option along with Ashton Agar, which along with the four world class fast bowlers and Adam Zampa balances the squad out nicely.
“His proven record and ability to bat anywhere in the order will also be a great asset to the squad.”
Australia will play three one-day internationals in India, beginning with Mumbai on 14 January before matches in Rajkot (17 January) and Bengaluru (19 January).
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 30, 2019 14:59:54 IST
Also See
India vs Australia: Marnus Labuschagne called up for ODI tour; Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis left out
Aaron Finch confident 'three-dimensional' Glenn Maxwell will soon be back with Australian cricket team
Big Bash League: Glenn Maxwell celebrates massive payday at IPL auction with whirlwind 83 for Melbourne Stars