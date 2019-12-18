First Cricket
Atul Wassan removed from role as DDCA senior selection panel chairman, replaced by former batsman Bantoo Singh

Bantoo, who has served as a state selector in the past and has been a junior selector, scored 3694 runs in 69 first-class matches at an average of 45.04 and a highest score of 214

Press Trust of India, Dec 18, 2019 19:14:51 IST

Atul Wassan was on Wednesday removed as the chairman of the Delhi District and Cricket Associations' (DDCA) senior selection panel by its Cricket Advisory Committee and replaced by former batsman Bantoo Singh.

Atul Wassan removed from role as DDCA senior selection panel chairman, replaced by former batsman Bantoo Singh

Representational image.

Interestingly, DDCA's Ombudsman Justice (Retd.) Badar Durrez Ahmed had requested against tinkering with any committee at the moment, but the association still went ahead and changed the three-man selection panel.

The 56-year-old Bantoo's first-class career spanned a decade, from the mid-1980s to the mid-90s.

Bantoo, who has served as a state selector in the past and has been a junior selector, scored 3694 runs in 69 first-class matches at an average of 45.04 and a highest score of 214. He had 11 centuries and 18 fifties. As per rule, a selector cannot have a tenure beyond five years.

In 33 List A games, he has scored 607 runs at an average of 33.05.

He will have former players Chetanya Nanda and Anil Bhardwaj as his co-selectors.

Former India player Wassan was appointed as the chief selector of the senior selection committee in August 2018.

The 51-year-old Wassan was head of the selection committee for the 2017-18 season when Delhi finished runners-up in the Ranji Trophy.

The CAC also deliberated on the junior selection committee and approved the names of Ashu Dani, Karan Dubey and Pradeep Chawla.

Updated Date: Dec 18, 2019 19:14:51 IST

