First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Final May 12, 2019
MI vs CSK
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
PAK in ENG | 2nd ODI May 11, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 12 runs
PAK in ENG May 14, 2019
ENG vs PAK
County Ground, Bristol
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 15, 2019
IRE vs BAN
Castle Avenue, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

At times, MS Dhoni goes wrong while giving tips but no one can question him, says Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep made the remarks in jest when asked whether he, in any point of time in his career, had questioned the former India World Cup-winning captain about his tips.

Press Trust of India, May 13, 2019 22:08:11 IST

Mumbai: MS Dhoni is considered as one of the most shrewd brains of modern day cricket, but at the end of the day he is also a human being and the veteran stumper too sometimes goes wrong with his tips, said India wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep made the remarks in jest when asked whether he, in any point of time in his career, had questioned the former India World Cup-winning captain about his tips.

India's M.S. Dhoni walks off after losing his wicket to Australia's Jason Behrendorff during their one day international cricket match in Sydney, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

File image of India's MS Dhoni.

"There are a lot of times he (Dhoni) goes wrong but then you can't say that to him," Kuldeep said at the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards here Monday.

Kuldeep, however, said Dhoni is someone who puts forward his views in between overs only when he feels it is required.

"Zyada baat nahi karte woh (he doesn't speak much). He speaks only between overs if he thinks he needs to point out something," added Kuldeep.

Dhoni was the skipper of the Indian team that won the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and then led the side to the ODI World Cup title in 2011.

Dhoni quit Test cricket in 2014 and then gave up ODI and T20 captaincy in 2017. He now plays only as a player under Virat Kohli's captaincy for India.

The 37-year-old has only retained his captaincy for the Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Updated Date: May 13, 2019 22:08:11 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings, Cricket, ICC t20 World Cup, Indian Premier League, Kuldeep Yadav, MS Dhoni, ODI World Cup, SportsTracker

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4938 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3625 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all