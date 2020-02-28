First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC WR T20 | Final Feb 27, 2020
KWT vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Kuwait by 102 runs
ACC WR T20 | Semi Final 2 Feb 26, 2020
QAT vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Qatar by 28 runs
IND in NZ Feb 29, 2020
NZ vs IND
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
AUS in SA Feb 29, 2020
SA vs AUS
Boland Park, Paarl
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Asia XI vs World XI: BCCI to give names only after evaluating Virat Kohli and Co's workload

India captain Virat Kohli's strenuous workload will certainly be factored in when BCCI decides its list of players to feature in the Asia XI team for the two-match T20I series against World XI in Dhaka on 21 and 22 March.

Press Trust of India, Feb 28, 2020 17:59:35 IST

India captain Virat Kohli's strenuous workload will certainly be factored in when BCCI decides its list of players to feature in the Asia XI team for the two-match T20I series against World XI in Dhaka on 21 and 22 March.

While the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has recently stated that Kohli is expected to play at least one match, PTI can confirm after talking to top BCCI sources that the India captain has not yet given his consent.

Asia XI vs World XI: BCCI to give names only after evaluating Virat Kohli and Cos workload

File picture of Virat Kohli. AP

The Indian team will return from a gruelling six-week tour of New Zealand on 6 March and are set to assemble in Dharamsala on 10 March for the first ODI against South Africa on 12 March. The second ODI is in Lucknow on 15 March and last game of the series is scheduled to be held in Kolkata on 18 March.

Before the first ODI, a day is earmarked when all the contracted cricketers will undergo mandatory medical tests, including workload monitoring assessment ahead of the IPL starting 29 March.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has sent a wish list of 10 names and we are supposed to send five players. As of now, we have not confirmed any names. All the players including the skipper will undergo tests to check their level of workload. Only then we will give the names," a senior BCCI source told PTI.

The matches are being planned by the BCB to celebrate the birth centenary of the country's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Kohli recently spoke about the burnout issues and how matches along with practice and travel schedule take a toll on international players.

When India head coach Ravi Shastri was asked the question about the possible effect on Kohli's workload if he has to travel to Dhaka for a T20 game after playing three ODIs in six days, he said it's an individual call.

"I think that's up to the individual. If he is feeling the strain, he will let the authorities know," Shastri said.

The BCCI has always maintained that if any top player who is regularly playing wants a break, he will certainly be given time to physically recuperate.

"It will now depend whether Kohli gives his consent or not. Don't forget that the IPL will involve extensive travelling and once it's over, there are a number of overseas T20 series lined up," another senior official privy to the development said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2020 17:59:35 IST

Tags : Asia XI, Bangladesh, Bangladesh Cricket Board, BCB, BCCI, Cricket, Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli, World XI

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all