Asia Cup Super 4s Schedule: Complete set of fixtures, teams, venues, time in IST

Asia Cup 2023: The continental tournament enters the Super 4 stage after all teams played their group games.

Asia Cup 2023 will run from 30 August to 17 September. Image: PCB media

The Super Four stage of the 2023 Asia Cup, taking place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, will get underway on Wednesday in Lahore. Pakistan and India took the spots from Group A while Bangladesh and Sri Lanka emerged as the top-two teams from Group B.

Further, Pakistan finished top in Group A to be slotted in as A1 while India emerged second for A2. In the other group, Bangladesh finished above Sri Lanka for B1.

The Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup will see six matches with each team playing the other three. It will be followed by the final of 17 September with the top two teams going through.

Asia Cup ODI Format Stats: Past winners, most runs, wickets, hundreds, biggest win and more

BCCI president Roger Binny, VP Rajiv Shukla to attend Asia Cup matches in Pakistan: Report

Asia Cup Super 4 schedule:

6 September: Pakistan vs Bangladesh in Lahore at 3 PM IST

9 September: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in Colombo at 3 PM IST

10 September: India vs Pakistan in Colombo at 3 PM IST

12 September: India vs Sri Lanka in Colombo at 3 PM IST

14 September: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Colombo at 3 PM IST

15 September: India vs Bangladesh in Colombo at 3 PM IST

Published on: September 06, 2023 10:38:47 IST

