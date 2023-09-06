Asia Cup 2023: The continental tournament enters the Super 4 stage after all teams played their group games.
The Super Four stage of the 2023 Asia Cup, taking place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, will get underway on Wednesday in Lahore. Pakistan and India took the spots from Group A while Bangladesh and Sri Lanka emerged as the top-two teams from Group B.
Further, Pakistan finished top in Group A to be slotted in as A1 while India emerged second for A2. In the other group, Bangladesh finished above Sri Lanka for B1.
The Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup will see six matches with each team playing the other three. It will be followed by the final of 17 September with the top two teams going through.
Asia Cup Super 4 schedule:
6 September: Pakistan vs Bangladesh in Lahore at 3 PM IST
9 September: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in Colombo at 3 PM IST
10 September: India vs Pakistan in Colombo at 3 PM IST
12 September: India vs Sri Lanka in Colombo at 3 PM IST
14 September: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Colombo at 3 PM IST
15 September: India vs Bangladesh in Colombo at 3 PM IST
According to a report in CricketNext, Asia Cup matches to take place in Colombo are likely to be shifted to a different venue owing to weather concerns.
Afghanistan will now play title holders Sri Lanka -- who defeated Bangladesh in their first game -- on Tuesday in Lahore to decide who will be the second team from Group B to reach the next round.
Pakistan had played a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July as well as a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan last month in Sri Lanka and several members of their team also participated in the Lanka Premier League.