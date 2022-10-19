Asia Cup rescheduling could 'impact Pakistan's involvement' in 2023 ODI World Cup in India, says PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have expectedly not taken Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s comments that India will not be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year. In response, PCB have said it can “impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle”.

Shah had also said the 2023 Asia Cup, due to take place in Pakistan, will be moved to a neutral venue.

PCB expressed “surprise and disappointment” with Shah’s comments and added, “The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications.

Also Read | Shahid Afridi lashes out at BCCI secretary Jay Shah

“After having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with an overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board Members, Mr Shah’s statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally. This is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was formed in September 1983 – a united Asian cricket body to safeguard the interests of the its Members and organise, develop, and promote the game of cricket in Asia.

“The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle.

“The PCB has to date not received any official communication or clarification from the ACC on the statement of the ACC President. As such, the PCB has now requested the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible to discuss this important and sensitive matter.”

The matter to move Asia Cup to a neutral venue was taken up at BCCI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The neighbouring countries have not played bilateral cricket since Pakistan’s 2012-13 tour of India. They now only face each other in ICC and ACC tournaments.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.