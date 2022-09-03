Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Asia Cup points table: Pakistan advance to Super Four stage, joins Afghanistan, India and Sri Lanka

Cricket

Asia Cup points table: Pakistan advance to Super Four stage, joins Afghanistan, India and Sri Lanka

Asia Cup points table: India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have qualified for the Super Four stage.

Naseem Shah finished with figures of 2/7 from two overs. AP

Dubai: Asia Cup got underway on the weekend with Afghanistan beating Sri Lanka on 27 August. The Afghans won by 8 wickets in the tournament opener. Afghanistan added a second win by beating Bangladesh in the third match of the T20I competition. In so doing, Afghanistan have qualified for the Super 4 stage.

In between these two fixtures, India got their campaign up and going with a 5-wicket win over Pakistan. The win came courtesy Hardik Pandya with two balls to spare.

In their second fixture, India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs to top Group A and confirm their berth in Super 4 of the tournament.

After the group stage, comprising six teams, the countries will move on to the Super 4 stage with top-two teams from both groups advancing. India, Pakistan, and Hong Kong have been drawn into Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan make up Group B.

India won Group A with four points, with Pakistan finishing second with two points. Hong Kong were eliminated with two defeats in as many games. In the other group, Afghanistan finished group winners with four points from two games. Sri Lanka also qualified from Group B with a thrilling victory over Bangladesh, who now stand eliminated from the tournament.

The Super 4 stage will have all the teams playing against each other once. The top two teams from this stage will play in the final on 11 September.

We take a look at how things stand in the Asia Cup points table:

Group A

Country Matches Won Lost Points NRR
India (Q) 2 2 0 4 +1.096
Pakistan (Q) 2 1 1 2 +3.811
Hong Kong 2 0 2 0 -4.875

 

Group B

Country Matches Won Lost Points NRR
Afghanistan (Q) 2 2 0 4 +2.467
Sri Lanka (Q) 2 1 1 2 -2.233
Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 -0.576

Updated Date: September 03, 2022 00:32:12 IST

