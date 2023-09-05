Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE: The group stage at Asia Cup 2023 will end today with a game between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka and the Tuesday match promises to be one of the best in the tournament as both teams are still in contention to qualify for the Super Fours.

However, only one will be able to go.

Sri Lanka are currenlty at the top of the group table with two points after beating Bangladesh in their first game. Bangladesh also have two points as they defeated Afghanistan in the last game.

Afghanistan are at the bottom with zero points and they need a victory over Sri Lanka to have any chance and it has to be a big-margin win to help them surpass the net run rate of Bangladesh (+0.373) or Sri Lanka (+0.951).

Afghanistan currently have an NRR of -1.780.

Bangladesh are through to the Super Four and the second team from Group B will be decided today.

The only way Afghanistan can surpass SL’s NRR is if they score 300 batting first and win by 70+ runs or if they bowl first and leak 300 runs, the margin of the win has to be 76+ runs.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE streaming: The match will be shown on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Riaz Hassan, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi