Asia Cup: India's highest wicket takers in the continental tournament

Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to start in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Saturday (27 August) with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan in the opener in Dubai.

A total of six teams will feature in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are the confirmed participants, while the winner of a qualifying tournament, which is already underway in Oman, will join India and Pakistan in Group A in the secondary stage of the tournament. Singapore, UAE, Kuwait, and Hong Kong are the teams that are competing in the Asia Cup qualifier.

Notably, defending champions India will face their arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener on 28 August and the greatest rivalry will feature not once or twice, but potentially thrice in the tournament if both teams make it to the finals.

Ahead of the tournament, take a look at the top five wicket-takers for India at the continental event:

Ravindra Jadeja (22 wickets)

Irfan Pathan (22 wickets)

Ravichandran Ashwin (18 wickets)

Sachin Tendulkar (17 wickets)

Kapil Dev (15 wickets)

It is worth noting that India are the most successful team in Asia Cup, having won the trophy seven times (1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018). Sri Lanka are second on the list with five titles, followed by Pakistan who have won the title twice.