Asia Cup: India's highest run scorers in the continental tournament

Much-awaited Asia Cup 2022 is around the corner as the tournament is scheduled to start in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Saturday (27 August). The tournament can be dubbed as dress rehearsal for Asia’s top cricketing nations ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, which will commence in October later this year.

The six teams are divided into two groups with India, Pakistan, and a qualifying team in Group A; and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan forming Group B. Each team plays the other once in the group stage with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 4 round. The top 2 teams from Super 4 will qualify for the final.

Notably, India will be starting its Asia Cup campaign with a high-octane clash against Pakistan on August 28.

Ahead of the tournament, take a look at the top five run-scorers for India at the continental event:

Sachin Tendulkar (971 runs)

Rohit Sharma (883 runs)

Virat Kohli (766 runs)

MS Dhoni (690 runs)

Shikhar Dhawan (613 runs)

It is worth mentioning that defending champions India are the most successful team in Asia Cup, having won the trophy seven times. While the last edition of the tournament was held in an ODI format, this edition will feature the T20 format.