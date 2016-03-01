Perera has made sure that Sri Lanka got something from the over. Perera hammers one over long off for a four and then pulls one over mid-wicket for consecutive fours. 11 runs off the over.

Ashwin provides India some relief as he has a rampaging Perera back in the hut. Perera charged down the track but Ashwin clevers delivers it very wide outside off, Perera can't reach it and he misses, Dhoni quickly clips the bails off as Perera gets his bat inside. The square leg umpire doesn't refer it to the third umpire. Replays showed Perera had got his bat back inside. Perera had earlier hammered Ashwin over deep mid-wicket for a 6. 12 runs and a wicket off the over.

A good last over for Sri Lanka as Kulasekara hit a couple of fours, scoring 11 runs in the over before getting run out off the last ball. Sri Lanka never got the momentum going and lost wickets at regular intervals. Kapugedera was the top scorer with 30, while Perera's 6-ball 17 proved handy at the death. The Indian bowlers performed as a unit.

The India openers - Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have made their way out to the middle. Angelo Mathews will start off proceedings.

India are off to a decent start. Dhawan takes a quick single. There is an LBW shout turned down against Rohit as it was too high. Rohit then got off the mark with a cracking cut through point for a four. A single off the last ball made it 6 runs off the over.

Good length delivery outside off, nips away after landing. Dhawan pushes at it and gets an outside edge to the keeper. Just what Sri Lanka needed early on.

Rohit is looking in good touch but India lost Dhawan in that over. Rohit hammered one straight back over the bowler's head for four. But Kulasekara bounces back to remove Dhawan off the last ball. 5 runs and a wickt off the over.

Sri Lanka nearly had Rohit in that over. He pushes one firmly to mid on and it falls short of the diving fielder, it whizzes away in between his legs for a four. A good over from Mathews, just 5 runs off it.

It's a touch full outside off, shaping away. Rohit stays in his crease and looks to drive without any feet movement. He gets an outside edge and Kapugedera takes a good low catch at first slip.

A very good over from Kulasekara, he got the wicket of Rohit and then troubled Raina with his inswingers. Raina then played a risky shot as he flicked one inches wide of the mid-wicket fielder, uppishly, for a four.

A decent over from Mathews. Kohli gets off the mark in style as he flicks one through square leg and it just races away. Raina then looks to flick one but ends up chipping it back it flies inches wide of the bowler. 5 runs off the over.

The dew is taking its effect it seems. The bowlers are finding it difficult to grip it. Kohli gets into the groove as he slashes one just over the point fielder for a four and then crunches one through cover point for the second four of the over. 12 runs off the over.

Dhoni talks so much abt giving Yuvraj a chance to bat higher up. Five weeks and he's still waiting?! What for?! #WT20 final again?! #IndvsSL

A decent over from Perera. India will be looking to rebuild now. Five singles off the over.

Kohli is in a different zone altogether. He plays a crunching extra cover drive for a boundary. Four more singles make it 8 runs off the over. 50 comes up for India.

This Asia Cup is just a tribute to how much better Kohli is than every other batsman in the continent

Clever cricket from Raina and Kohli. A couple of twos and four singles in the over. 8 runs off it. The partnership is 42 from 34 now.

It's all too easy for India. Raina plays a lovely flick through mid-wicket for four. 50-stand comes up between Kohli and Raina. A couple and two singles make it 8 runs off the over.

Sri Lanka need to do something different. Herath too didn't get much turn. Kohli and Raina are playing them easily. 4 singles in the over.

It's full outside off, Raina looks to go downtown but ends up mistiming it to mid off where Kulasekara fumbles thrice before finally grabbing it with a relief.

A successful over for Sri Lanka. They got the wicket of Raina in that over. Yuvraj got off the mark with a boundary as he slashed one over backward point. 7 runs and a wicket off the over. India need 62 off 48 now.

Yuvraj gets into the act now. He hammers one over long on for a flat six and then flicks one over deep mid-wicket for an effortless six off the next ball. Three more singles off the previous four balls make it 15 runs off the over. 47 needed off 42 now.

A very good over from Chameers. He ramped up good pace and beat Yuvraj a couple of time. First the inside edge and then the outside edge. 4 runs off the over.

Yuvraj showing glimpses of old Yuvraj. He gives himself room and smashes one over deep point for a six. He then pulls the next one but doesn't connect it well and it falls short of the diving fielder for a single. 9 runs off the over.

Yuvraj is batting as though he wants to send the demons of the t20wc finals to RIP #INDvsSL #AsiaCup

India in cruise control. After three singles in first four balls, Yuvraj pulls one to fine leg for a boundary. He again goes for a powerful pull off the next ball but misses. 7 runs off the over.

Yuvraj had just cracked a four over wide mid off, the next ball is short from Perera, Yuvraj goes for a pull but is late onto it and gets a top edge to fine leg where Kulasekara accepts a simple catch. A good innings ends.

India had got two boundaries in the over. One by Kohli and one by Yuvraj but then Sri Lanka end the over well with the wicket of Yuvraj. 10 runs and a wicket off the over. 17 needed off 18 now.

It's full on middle and off, Pandya looks to whip across the line but completely misses the line of the ball. Finds his stumps shattered.

A very good over from Herath. Just three runs and a wicket off it.

FIFTY for Kohli! He smashes it over extra cover for four. The scores are level now.

Closer than expected. Top gun Kohli stars again but best takeaway from match was Yuvi shrugging off rustiness & reveal some vintage form

Kohli finishes it off in style as he flicks it over deep mid-wicket for a four. India beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets.

That's it! India are into the final of Asia Cup!

India won in the last over but they should have made an easy task of this. They stuttered at the start and a little bit in the end. Amidst all this, Kohli kept his cool and again rose to the occasion with yet another fifty. India's biggest gain from this match was Yuvraj who showed shades of old self as he hit 35 off 18 balls with three fours and three sixes. Earlier, the Indian bowlers did well to restrict Sri Lanka to 138/9.

Well payed India. Better team won. Time for SL to have a hard talk about the direction they want to take in the next 5 weeks.

Chandimal backs away a touch, Nehra cleverly follows him, it pitches outside the leg stump and nips back in. Chandimal goes for a heave but gets an inside edge to the keeper.

It's a short delivery on middle and off, Dilshan rocks back and looks to pull but gets a top edge to fine leg where Ashwin makes no mistake.

It was a good contest developing between Pandya and Mathews. Mathews had hit him for a couple of fours earlier in the over, here he brings one back in, Mathews looks to chop but gets an inside edge onto the stumps.

It's a tad short from Bumrah, Kapugedera smashes it to covers but Pandya shows brilliant reflexes to pouch it inches ahead of the ropes.

Yuvraj had just cracked a four over wide mid off, the next ball is short from Perera, Yuvraj goes for a pull but is late onto it and gets a top edge to fine leg where Kulasekara accepts a simple catch. A good innings ends.

Match Preview

Mirpur: Buoyed by two back-to-back wins in the Asia Cup, India will aim to extend their winning streak when they take on a depleted Sri Lanka in their third Twenty20 International at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

India defeated hosts Bangladesh by 45 runs in the opener and followed up with a thumping five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday. This is the first time the iconic tournament is being played in the Twenty20 format. All the earlier events were One-Day International (ODI) editions.

Form is on India's side as they have recently outclassed the island nation 2-1 in the T20I series at home. To add to it, Sri Lanka will come into the match after a humiliating 23-run defeat at the hands of Bangladesh on Sunday.

But come Tuesday, it will be a fresh start for both the teams as Sri Lanka will aim to keep aside their poor show against India recently and hope to register a much needed win in the five-nation tournament.

The defending World Twenty20 champions, despite having experienced Tillakaratne Dilshan, Dinesh Chandimal and Lasith Malinga, have failed to make an impact in the Asia Cup, especially leading up to the world event coming up next month in India.

Skipper Malinga, whose knee problem has again popped up, has put his participation in the tournament in doubt. Nevertheless, on Tuesday, Lanka have to step up and give their best to stay alive for the final berth.

On the other hand, despite a couple of injury concerns, the 2007 World Twenty20 champions look favourites on paper to win the tie. Shikhar Dhawan missed the match against Pakistan as he was unfit with a niggle in his left ankle.

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is being bothered by back spasms these days, has missed most of the training sessions but is expected to be playing against Lanka.

Besides Dhawan and Dhoni, opener Rohit Sharma was hit on his left toe by a speedy yorker from pacer Mohammed Amir during the match against Pakistan on Saturday. He was sent for an X-ray but thankfully there was no fracture found.

It can be rightly said that India will once again rely on an in-form Virat Kohli to do the job for the side alongside the experienced Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh in the middle-order.

In the bowling department, Dhoni will hope his young gun Jasprit Bumrah along with experienced Ashish Nehra and spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will continue their good form.

IANS