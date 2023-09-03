Gautam Gambhir is against cricketers being too friendly and sharing bonhomie on the field of play. The 2011 World Cup winner made the comments during India versus Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Saturday.

Gambhir put the change in aggression level and relationships between cricketers on franchise cricket leagues which see players from different countries share dressing rooms.

“When you play on the field for your national team, you must leave the friendship outside the boundary ropes. Game face hona zaroori hai. Dosti bahaar rehni chahiye (Game face is required. Friendship can be maintained on the outside). There has to be an aggression in the eyes of both sets of players. You can be as friendly as you want after those six or seven hours of cricket. Those hours are very important, because you’re not just representing yourself, you’re representing a nation of over a billion,” Gambhir said during the mid-innings show on Star Sports.

“These days you see players of rival teams patting each other on the back and exchanging fist bumps during a match. You would never see that a few years ago. Aap friendly match hi khel rahe ho (you’re playing a friendly match only).”

Gambhir was questioned about his confrontation with Pakistan keeper Kamran Akmal during the 2010 Asia Cup. In a heated coming together, then India skipper MS Dhoni had to step in and pull Gambhir away. In that match, Akmal tried to get under Gambhir’s skin multiple times before finally managing to evoke a response. Gambhir scored 83 runs in the 268 run chase for a thrilling three-wicket win on the penultimate ball.

The left-handed opener clarified that there was no bad blood between him and Akmal.

“We’re very good friends. In fact, I gave him a bat and he gave me a bat too. I played one whole season with a bat Kamran had given me. We spoke for an hour recently,” Gambhir added.

Gambhir, who had a heated exchange with Virat Kohli during the recently concluded Indian Premier League, said sledging is fine as long as the line is not crossed.

“(You can) Sledge, but don’t get personal. You have to stay within your limits. Don’t involve someone’s family member or get too personal. Banter is fine. In games against Australia and Pakistan, there used to be banter,” he stated.