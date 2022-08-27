India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: IND vs PAK Head-to-Head Records And Stats

India will kick off their Asia Cup campaign with the most anticipated match against their arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.

Even though the South Asian neighbours don’t often face each other, when they do, it becomes an absolute thriller for the spectators. This time, it will be over 11 months since their previous meeting.

These two teams last squared off in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021 in which the Men in Green came out triumphant. India is still processing its lopsided loss to Pakistan last year. Many Indian supporters are still haunted by the images from that match, but Rohit Sharma and his team would be keen to face Pakistan and turn the tables.

On paper, both sides appear to be strong forces despite losing the services of their star pacers — India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi. However, based on the prior results, India appears to be barely ahead of Pakistan.

In T20 internationals, India has a far superior record. Even if we further limit it to simply the Asia Cup competition, the Men in Blue continue to hold the upper hand.

India vs Pakistan T20I Head-to-Head:

Matches Played: 09

India won: 07

Pakistan won: 02

Tied: 00

No Result: 00

India vs Pakistan Previous T20 International:

In the last clash between these two sides, Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on 24 October 2021.

Probable Playing 11s:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.

