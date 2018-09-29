Asia Cup gets a new lease of life, Bangladesh's bravado and other twitter reactions on India's thrilling win over The Tigers
Here is how the twitterrati reacted to the nail-biting finish of the Asia Cup 2018 between India and Bangladesh
India successfully defended the Asia Cup title in the most dramatic fashion, beating Bangladesh in a last-ball thriller on Friday.
India was chasing a modest target of 223 at Dubai International Stadium, after winning the toss and inviting Bangladesh to bat first.
Despite its batting prowess and wealth of experience, India almost failed to reach that target as the tension reached breaking point.
It was left to a limping Kedar Jadhav to face the final ball with the scores level. He tried to flick it down to the fine leg boundary and failed to do so, but India got a single leg bye and did just enough.
"I am really proud of the team. We played very good cricket throughout the series and this is reward for the hard work," captain Rohit Sharma said. "Let me not take away any credit from the Bangladesh team because they have been fantastic. They started really well and then bowled very well too."
India won the tournament for the seventh time, having beaten Bangladesh in the 2016 final — played as a Twenty20 format.
Here is how the twitterrati reacted to the nail-biting finish of the Asia Cup 2018:
Regular skipper Virat Kohli congratulates his teammates, while also praising Bangladesh's valiant effort
The exciting contests in this edition has given new lease to Asia Cup, feels former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar
Who better to understand pressure than VVS Laxman. He lauds Kedar Jadhav's committment
The little kid's joy continues to melt Harbhajan Singh
The closely contested tournament is appreciated by Ayaz Memon
Chetan Sharma look away
Lest we forget, Afghanistan was the team that provided unparallel entertainment during this tournament
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Sep 29, 2018
