India successfully defended the Asia Cup title in the most dramatic fashion, beating Bangladesh in a last-ball thriller on Friday.

India was chasing a modest target of 223 at Dubai International Stadium, after winning the toss and inviting Bangladesh to bat first.

Despite its batting prowess and wealth of experience, India almost failed to reach that target as the tension reached breaking point.

It was left to a limping Kedar Jadhav to face the final ball with the scores level. He tried to flick it down to the fine leg boundary and failed to do so, but India got a single leg bye and did just enough.

"I am really proud of the team. We played very good cricket throughout the series and this is reward for the hard work," captain Rohit Sharma said. "Let me not take away any credit from the Bangladesh team because they have been fantastic. They started really well and then bowled very well too."

India won the tournament for the seventh time, having beaten Bangladesh in the 2016 final — played as a Twenty20 format.

Here is how the twitterrati reacted to the nail-biting finish of the Asia Cup 2018:

Regular skipper Virat Kohli congratulates his teammates, while also praising Bangladesh's valiant effort



Great job by the guys to win that tight game last night. ✌🏾 @BCCI

Seventh Asia Cup title for us 🙌🏽 🏆

Congrats to Bangladesh as well for giving a tough fight. @BCBtigers #AsiaCupFinal #AsiaCup2018Final pic.twitter.com/hTHGSkq1kN — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 29, 2018

The exciting contests in this edition has given new lease to Asia Cup, feels former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar

Asia cup gets a new lease of life. Another nail biter!

Four closely matched Asian teams now with India clear leaders to make this event one to look forward to.#AsiaCup2108 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 28, 2018

Who better to understand pressure than VVS Laxman. He lauds Kedar Jadhav's committment



Congratulations India on becoming #AsiaCup Champions. Hats off to Bangladesh for their splendid fight and attitude, for not giving up and playing out of their skins,this despite missing Shakib and Tamim. Special mention to Kedar Jadhav for his grit and commitment #IndvBan — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 28, 2018

The little kid's joy continues to melt Harbhajan Singh



Baba ji Tuhadi ardass sun layi putt🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/lwNiCUBjS3 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 28, 2018

The closely contested tournament is appreciated by Ayaz Memon



All told, the Asia Cup has been highly competitive, demanding the best from all teams. Credit to India for winning the title — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 28, 2018

Chetan Sharma look away



Kedar Jadhav is only the second batsman in ODI history to win the final with 0 balls remaining. First was Javed Miandad in Sharjah in 1986! #IndvBan — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 28, 2018

Lest we forget, Afghanistan was the team that provided unparallel entertainment during this tournament



very weird to have a close game in this tournament that doesn't involve Afghanistan #AsiaCupFinal #INDvBAN — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 28, 2018

With inputs from AP