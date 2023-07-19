Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf is set to announce the full schedule and also unveil the trophy for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup in Lahore on Wednesday.

The announcement by the PCB chief will take place at Lahore’s Pearl Continental Hotel at 7.15 pm local time (7.45 pm Indian Standard Time) and will bring to an end an extended period of speculation over the continental event that returns to the 50-over format.

The tournament was supposed to be hosted entirely in Pakistan, which would have made this the first multi-nation event to take place in Pakistan since 2008 as well as the first since the 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan bus in Lahore.

India’s reluctance to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, however, had since led to a major showdown between the BCCI and the PCB, with the latter threatening to boycott the ODI World Cup, that will take place in India later this year, in retaliation.

However, a compromise has since been achieved by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the body responsible for organising the tournament. Instead of moving the tournament entirely out of Pakistan, some of the matches will take place in Lahore and Multan while the remainder of the tournament will take place in Sri Lanka, though PCB retains the hosting rights for the matches in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka had won the tournament that took place in the UAE in the 20-over format last year, defeating Pakistan by 23 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 11 September.

India and Pakistan had faced each other twice in that tournament. While India won the group encounter by five wickets, Pakistan would win the Super Four fixture by a similar margin. Both Indo-Pak encounters would take place in Dubai.

This year’s Asia Cup is being seen as an important tournament for all the participating teams, minus Nepal, to get some much-needed practice ahead of the ODI World Cup that takes place in India between 5 October and 19 November.