  • Asia Cup 2023 Schedule LIVE Updates: Jay Shah reveals tournament schedule, IND vs PAK 2 September

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Zaka Ashraf is set to unveil the full schedule and trophy for the 2023 Asia Cup at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Lahore. Follow the latest updates on our live blog.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma pose with the trophy during the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai. Reuters

19:01 (IST)

Jay Shah to not visit Pakistan for Asia Cup

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has rubbished reports he will be travelling to Pakistan for the initial round of matches in this year's Asia Cup.

“I have not agreed to anything. This is just plain miscommunication. Probably done deliberately or mischievously. I’ll not be making any visit,” Shah said.

Click here to read the full story

19:51 (IST)

ICYMI

PCB had threatened to boycott this year's Asia Cup, pull out of the ACC, even skip travelling to India for the World Cup later this year following a proposal to shift the tournament entirely to a neutral venue.

The drama though has largely subsided since the ACC, headed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, accepted by the "hybrid" solution floated by then-PCB chief Najam Sethi which had Pakistan hosting four matches.

18:40 (IST)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently made a U-turn on the hybrid model, and stated that it wanted to host more matches. This was after it had given its consent for the tournament to go ahead in the "hybrid model", where it would host four matches in Pakistan with the remainder of the tournament taking place in Sri Lanka.

Click here to read the full story

18:32 (IST)

IND-PAK on 2 September

The schedule will be out soon but it has been reported that India will face Pakistan on 2 September in Kandy. The report also said that Asia Cup will start on 30 August and not on 31. 

18:25 (IST)

What do we already know?

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal will compete in a total of 13 ODI matches in Asia Cup 2023. The tournament will be hosted on a hybrid model in which Pakistan will get four games while remaining nine games will be held in Sri Lanka. 

18:15 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the schedule and trophy for the 2023 Asia Cup, which will be carried out by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Lahore on Wednesday.

The announcement will take place at 7.15 pm local time (7.45 pm Indian Standard Time). Stay tuned for more updates.

Highlights

title-img

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf is set to announce the full schedule and also unveil the trophy for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup in Lahore on Wednesday.

The announcement by the PCB chief will take place at Lahore’s Pearl Continental Hotel at 7.15 pm local time (7.45 pm Indian Standard Time) and will bring to an end an extended period of speculation over the continental event that returns to the 50-over format.

The tournament was supposed to be hosted entirely in Pakistan, which would have made this the first multi-nation event to take place in Pakistan since 2008 as well as the first since the 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan bus in Lahore.

India’s reluctance to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, however, had since led to a major showdown between the BCCI and the PCB, with the latter threatening to boycott the ODI World Cup, that will take place in India later this year, in retaliation.

However, a compromise has since been achieved by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the body responsible for organising the tournament. Instead of moving the tournament entirely out of Pakistan, some of the matches will take place in Lahore and Multan while the remainder of the tournament will take place in Sri Lanka, though PCB retains the hosting rights for the matches in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka had won the tournament that took place in the UAE in the 20-over format last year, defeating Pakistan by 23 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 11 September.

India and Pakistan had faced each other twice in that tournament. While India won the group encounter by five wickets, Pakistan would win the Super Four fixture by a similar margin. Both Indo-Pak encounters would take place in Dubai.

This year’s Asia Cup is being seen as an important tournament for all the participating teams, minus Nepal, to get some much-needed practice ahead of the ODI World Cup that takes place in India between 5 October and 19 November.

Published on: July 19, 2023 18:16:33 IST

