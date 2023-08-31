Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has predicted India and Pakistan to face off in the final of the 2023 Asia Cup.

India and Pakistan could face thrice during the Asia Cup that is being hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka in a hybrid format. The two arch-rivals face off in the group stage in Pallekele on 2 September, and should both the teams go through to the Super Fours, they could lock horns again on 10 September in Colombo. The final is slated for 17 September in Colombo.

Pakistan earlier opened their campaign on Wednesday with a 238-run win over Nepal.

“I have been touted as Mahabharat’s Sanjay, so with my foresight, I can confidently say that India and Pakistan are going to be in focus. They are going to face off thrice in Asia Cup this year, so basis my calculations, I see the finals also being played by India and Pakistan. This is my prediction,” Sanjay Manjrekar told Star Sports.

The Asia Cup is being co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan and it features a total of six teams – India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal – battling it out for the winning spot. The Group Stage of the tournament will be played till 5th September. The Super Four stage will be played from 6th September to 15th September, while the finale is scheduled for 17 September.

