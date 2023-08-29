Rishabh Pant made a short visit to Indian cricket team’s camp at Alur, ahead of the Asia Cup. Pant has been stationed at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in the same state for recovery and rehab work.

Wicketkeeper-batter Pant is on a long comeback trail after suffering a horrific car accident in December. There is no clarity on when Pant will be back but there are suggestions he’s been making giant strides in that regard.

In a sign of his recovery from multiple injuries, Pant played a recreational match on Independence Day.

In the video shared by the Indian cricket board (BCCI) on social media, Pant can be seen entering the field and meeting Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur, before heading for a chat with head coach Rahul Dravid.

Indian cricket team had assembled for the camp before the Asia Cup in Pakistan, Sri Lanka. The team departs for Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

India will take on Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener on September 2 in Pallekele, for which they are already without the services of wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul.

Rahul will remain at the NCA and is going to be re-assessed on September 4. If he is fit by then, he will join the Indian team for the Super Four stage – provided India qualify. Regardless, KL Rahul will miss the matches against Pakistan and Nepal.