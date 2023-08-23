Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Asia Cup 2023: Rape-accused Sandeep Lamichhane doubtful for tournament, set to stand trial

Cricket

Asia Cup 2023: Rape-accused Sandeep Lamichhane doubtful for tournament, set to stand trial

Skipper Rohit Paudel said Sandeep Lamichhane still had a place in the Nepal squad for the Asia Cup.

Asia Cup 2023: Rape-accused Sandeep Lamichhane doubtful for tournament, set to stand trial

File image of Sandeep Lamichhane. AFP

Nepal’s cricket squad travelled to Pakistan for the Asia Cup without Sandeep Lamichhane. The star spin bowler is required to stay home and stand trial for alleged rape.

Once the poster boy rise of cricket in Nepal, Lamichhane is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in a Kathmandu hotel room in August last year.

The 23-year-old has denied all wrongdoing.

Related Articles

Asia

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Paudel named Nepal skipper, Sandeep Lamichhane also included in squad

Asia

Bangladesh call up young opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim for Asia Cup

“Since there is a case against him sub judice at the court, he is not going with us now — he also has some health issues,” Pradeep Majgaiyan, manager of the Cricket Association of Nepal, told reporters ahead of the team’s departure.

The latest hearing in the case comes Sunday and Majgaiyan said they’re hoping the bowler cna join the squad at a later part.

The six-nation ODI Asia Cup is scheduled to start August 30 and goes on until September 17 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with minnows Nepal seen as the outsiders.

“There are still some days left for the match to begin, so there are still chances that he will join later,” Majgaiyan added.

In the aftermath of the accusations, Lamichhane was suspended as national captain and arrested, but was freed on bail in January and the ban was lifted.

Under his bail conditions, Lamichhane has been able to travel abroad, including to Zimbabwe for the World Cup qualifiers.

Skipper Rohit Paudel said Lamichhane still had a place in the squad.

“It has not been finalised yet that he would not play,” Paudel told a press conference.

“We are hopeful that he will play — he is really an impactful and big player for our team. He has helped win several matches for us. So, we hope he will join us later.”

Nepal, making their debut, begin their Asia Cup campaign against hosts Pakistan on August 30 in Multan.

Published on: August 23, 2023 13:19:51 IST

Tags:

also read

Asia Cup 2023: PCB invites BCCI secretary Jay Shah to watch opening game in Multan
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: PCB invites BCCI secretary Jay Shah to watch opening game in Multan

The PCB said besides Shah, it has also invited heads of other boards who are part of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for the opening match.

Dinesh Karthik says India need fourth medium pacer, backup batter ahead of ODI World Cup
First Cricket News

Dinesh Karthik says India need fourth medium pacer, backup batter ahead of ODI World Cup

While India's top order will feature skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, the pace attack will comprise Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

Asia Cup 2023: Complete squads of all countries at six-team tournament
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: Complete squads of all countries at six-team tournament

Asia Cup 2023: A look at complete squads of all six teams - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal.