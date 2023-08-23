Nepal’s cricket squad travelled to Pakistan for the Asia Cup without Sandeep Lamichhane. The star spin bowler is required to stay home and stand trial for alleged rape.

Once the poster boy rise of cricket in Nepal, Lamichhane is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in a Kathmandu hotel room in August last year.

The 23-year-old has denied all wrongdoing.

“Since there is a case against him sub judice at the court, he is not going with us now — he also has some health issues,” Pradeep Majgaiyan, manager of the Cricket Association of Nepal, told reporters ahead of the team’s departure.

The latest hearing in the case comes Sunday and Majgaiyan said they’re hoping the bowler cna join the squad at a later part.

The six-nation ODI Asia Cup is scheduled to start August 30 and goes on until September 17 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with minnows Nepal seen as the outsiders.

“There are still some days left for the match to begin, so there are still chances that he will join later,” Majgaiyan added.

In the aftermath of the accusations, Lamichhane was suspended as national captain and arrested, but was freed on bail in January and the ban was lifted.

Under his bail conditions, Lamichhane has been able to travel abroad, including to Zimbabwe for the World Cup qualifiers.

Skipper Rohit Paudel said Lamichhane still had a place in the squad.

“It has not been finalised yet that he would not play,” Paudel told a press conference.

“We are hopeful that he will play — he is really an impactful and big player for our team. He has helped win several matches for us. So, we hope he will join us later.”

Nepal, making their debut, begin their Asia Cup campaign against hosts Pakistan on August 30 in Multan.