Pakistan Cricket Board is facing criticism from fans and former players over the country’s absence from official Asia Cup logo on participating teams’ jerseys.

Pakistan are the designated Asia Cup hosts but for the first time the tournament is being held in two different countries with Sri Lanka part of the hybrid model.

Former captain Rashid Latif was among those who lashed out at the PCB soon after Pakistan took the field against Nepal in the tournament opener.

“This is unacceptable and it is the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) which must explain this oversight since the Asia Cup is their property,” he said.

PCB has since tried to side-step from controversy by claiming that the ACC had taken a decision after last year’s Asia Cup to not mention host country on the logo.

That, however, has done little to appease the ex-players and fans alike. Former batter Mohsin Khan questioned, “Makes no sense at all. Then why has the ACC given the host country’s name on the logos for their Asian Emerging Nations Cup or their Asian under-16 event held in July in Malaysia.”

Mohsin also urged the ACC to provide clarity on this change of practice.

Rashid Latif, meanwhile, said what has happened is embarrassing for Pakistan cricket and should be clarified.

This is the first time Pakistan are hosting a multi-team event in 15 years. Four matches will be held in Pakistan while the remaining nine will take place in Sri Lanka, including the final.