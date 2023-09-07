Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam praised his seam-bowling unit for dismissing Bangladesh cheaply on Wednesday in the Asia Cup Super 4s. He added that it would boost their confidence further for the high-profile match with India on Sunday.

Pakistan’s four seamers – Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf – accounted for nine wickets against Bangladesh as the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup got underway in Lahore. Rauf posted figures of 4/19 and Shah was second-best with 3/34. In the end, Bangladesh were dismissed for just 193 runs.

In reply, Pakistan reached home with ease to win by 7 wickets and 63 balls to spare. The next contest is a big one – versus India in Colombo.

“Credit to all the boys, especially the first 10 overs, first Shaheen and then Rauf… This win will give us confidence, we are always ready for a big match. We will give our 100 per cent in the next match,” Azam said at the post-match presentation.

Azam clarified that the team is under no pressure: “I don’t think so. We are just giving our best in every match.”

After consecutively playing with same XI against Nepal and India, Pakistan recalled pace bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf. The 29-year-old took one wicket but it was a crucial one in the form of Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan (53 runs).

“Yes we saw the games and fast bowlers were getting a little bit help and Faheem bowled really well. Winning always gives you confidence,” he said.

Rauf, who bagged the Player of the Match honours, said the plan was to bowl back of the length on the surface.

“On Lahore wickets you try to bowl stump-to-stump. I didn’t go for the yorker as it wasn’t needed. You have your goals in mind but you just keep working hard and try to give your best performance for the team,” he said.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan rued the lack of application on behalf of the batters.

“We lost early wickets in the start and we played some ordinary shots. On a wicket like this we shouldn’t lose four wickets in the first 10 overs, but it happens,” he said.

“Very poor batting display on a surface like this but we have to move on to the next one. They (Pakistan) are the No.1 team and these are the reasons,” he said.

For Bangladesh, the next match is against Sri Lanka on Saturday.