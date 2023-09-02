Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan restrict India to 266 before rain plays spoilsport
Shaheen Afridi (4/35), Naseem Shah (3/36) and Haris Rauf (3/58) shared all 10 wickets between themselves while Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya's (87) helped the Men in Blue recover from a top-order collapse with a solid fifth-wicket partnership.
FirstCricket Staff
Last Updated:September 02, 2023 23:57:38 IST
Ground staff at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium brought out the covers several times during the Pakistan vs India Group A match, which eventually ended in a washout. AP
Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam at the toss during India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup at Pallekele. AP
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi, who was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/35, celebrates after dismissing India captain Rohit Sharma. AP
India opener Shubman Gill ended up chopping the ball onto the stumps off Haris Rauf’s bowling to depart for 10. AP
India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and vice-captain Hardik Pandya scored 82 and 87 respectively, and stitched a 138-run fifth-wicket stand that helped India post a competitive total from a shaky position. AP
India vice-captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya raises his bat in celebration after completing his 11th ODI half-century. AP
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf celebrates after dismissing Ishan Kishan for 82. AP
Pakistan players celebrate pacer Naseem Shah’s dismissal of Shardul Thakur during their Asia Cup Group A match against India in Pallekele. AP
India captain Rohit Sharma shakes hands with Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam after the Asia Cup 2023 Group A match in Pallekele is called off ahead of the second innings due to incessant rain. AP
